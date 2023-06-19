A tale about Juneteenth comes to the Mayo Civic Center stage

ROCHESTER — Decades before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Rose McGee wrote a play dramatizing the history of the celebration marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Even then, McGee, formerly of Rochester, says she still felt she came late to learning about the tradition.

McGee is the founder of Twin Cities-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, an organization that uses the Black cultural comfort food tradition for racial justice work, dialogues and education. She worked as a manager at IBM in Rochester for decades and led the Rochester chapter of the NAACP before moving to the Twin Cities.

Working in the Twin Cities, before she moved to Rochester, McGee developed a two-act musical play called “Kumbayah The Juneteenth Story.”

Developed from a storytelling workshop and honed over years of performances, the show is coming to Rochester to mark the first year of Juneteenth becoming one of Minnesota’s newest holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Minnesota has recognized Juneteenth as a holiday since 1996, as of 2023 it becomes an official paid holiday in the state. That, along with the designation of Juneteenth as a national holiday in 2021, McGee was prodded to bring the show back.

The show will be performed June 22 at the Mayo Civic Center as part of a short tour around Minnesota..

Mayo Clinic is sponsoring the event in collaboration with the Rochester Branch of the NAACP and Rochester Public Schools with help from McGee and the Minnesota Humanities Center.

“We knew we wanted to spread it beyond the Twin Cities,” McGee said. “Each community had to have somebody come forward and say, ‘Yes, we’ll take this.’”

McGee began work about 30 years ago on the project that dramatizes the facts and events behind the celebration. For years, it toured performance centers, schools and other places.

Some young people involved in those performances went on to becoming influential people in Minnesota.

In its early iterations, a young man named Melvin Carter played a main character in the production. Carter is now mayor of St. Paul. The show’s former choir director was Sen. Bobby Joe Champion long before he became a state senator and president of the Minnesota Senate.

The tradition of celebrating Juneteenth originated in Texas where news of the end of slavery finally reached residents of the island of Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1965. Black people migrating from Texas to other areas of the country brought the tradition with them over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGee was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee, and first heard of Juneteenth when she was in college in Colorado.

McGee recalled first hearing about the holiday from Black people she met in Colorado.

“Instead of Fourth of July picnics, everyone was having these Juneteenth cookouts and picnics,” McGee recalled. She mistakenly referred to the holiday as “June tenth,” she recalled.

When she moved to the Twin Cities, she found pockets of people marking the holiday there too. She was working with a group for a storytelling workshop in St. Paul when she and the group decided to develop a dramatic presentation explaining the origins of Juneteenth.

“After each of these presentations, we started working on it and deepening it,” McGee said.

The show is free to attend, but people are encouraged to register to ensure they have seating.

McGee said the interpretation is best suited for children ages 8 and up, but added children of all ages are welcome to attend.

If you go

What: "Kumbayah The Juneteenth Story."

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 7 p.m., June 22, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center.

How much: Free; people are asked to register at the Minnesota Hummanities Center website, www.mnhum.org .