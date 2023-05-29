99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A trio of open mics open up opportunities for performers in Rochester

LTS Brewing Co., Café Steam and Forager all host open mics this week.

Samuel Hawkins at the microphone at the open mic night at Café Steam on Jan. 5, 2023.
Contributed / John Sievers
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Open yourself up to some new experiences with a trio of open mics in Rochester this week. Catch a first-time performer or muster up the courage to take the stage yourself. You have three chances for relative fame and glory at three venues.

LTS Brewing Co. hosts an open mic at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31; Cafe Steam at 315 S. Broadway Ave. opens its stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and Forager Brewery’s open mic gets started at 7 p.m., Monday, June 5.

In-person sign ups begin a half hour before each open mic.

Pine Island Cheese Festival

Rubber duckies, but which one? Layton Meyer, 3, of Pine Island, plays the "Lucky Ducks" game during Cheese Fest on Saturday in Pine Island.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

The weekend will be whey fun in Pine Island with the Pine Island Cheese Festival. In its 87th year, the weekend-long event features family friendly events and activities around the town.

Highlights include JT & The Gunslingers headlining Saturday night entertainment. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. Sunday features a parade at 1 p.m. The parade route is north along Main Street from Second Street SE to Third Street NW and west along Third Street.

Master Gardener

Joel Edgerton in Master Gardener.
Contributed

Pop’s Art Theater is screening “Master Gardener,” a film getting critical praise and some praise-laced criticism. Written and directed by Academy Award-nominee Paul Schrader, it stars Joel Edgerton who plays a horticulturist at a southern mansion working for a wealthy landowner played by Sigourney Weaver. The arrival of the owner’s grandniece, played by Quintessa Swindell, shakes up their routine, and brings the gardener's troubling past to light.

If you go

What: "Master Gardener."

When: 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 31; 9:15 p.m., Thursday, June 1; 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., Friday, June 2; 4:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m., Saturday June 3; 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m., Sunday June 4.

Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10.

Adult book fair

Thesis Beer Project is bringing readers’ childhood favorite event into the realm of grownups with an adult book fair.
Contributed

Thesis Beer Project is bringing readers’ childhood favorite event into the realm of grownups with an adult book fair. Reminiscent of the Scholastic book fairs in school, Thesis is collaborating with Garden Party Books, an end-of-the-school-year, start-of-the-summer event. In addition to the book sale and special drinks on tap, the fair will offer teacher appreciation deals and arts and crafts as well.

If you go

What: An Adult Book Fair.

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 6.

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW.

How much: Free.

Rhino at North Star Bar

Rhino band out of the Twin Cities.
Contributed

Rhino, a high-energy and attention grabbing Twin Cities rock band performs at North Star Bar on Friday. The group plays recognizable modern, alternative, 80s, and current top 40 favorites with twists of country and other surprise crowd pleasers.

What: Rhino at North Star Bar.

When: 9:30 p.m., Friday, June 2.

Where: North Star Bar, 503 N. Broadway Ave.

How much: Free.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
