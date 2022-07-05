SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A wandering house comes to Rochester

The wandering house is part of an ongoing exhibit at the Rochester Art Center to find out what home means to us.

Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo wandering house.jpg
Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo in front of the wandering house, a repurposed ice fishing shanty, that will arrive in Rochester July 6, 2022.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
July 05, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — An artist wants to know what people in Rochester think of when they think of home.

For a notoriously transient city, artist Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo is interested in the responses.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Longtime Rochester bookmobile librarian puts career in rearview mirror
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Margie Brumm Retiring
Exclusive
Community
Longtime Rochester bookmobile librarian puts career in rearview mirror
"We pull in, and we're the small-town library. So, we know what's happening in the community. They value us," said Rochester Bookmobile librarian Margie Brumm.
July 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Sotelo is bringing her “wandering house” to Rochester on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to help her collect those responses.

The refurbished ice fishing house has been turned into a mobile art project and recording studio. People can answer questions and record their thoughts on what home means to them.

Using an ice fishing shanty was a deliberate attempt to connect with Minnesotans, she said. It was also a nod to her home country of Chile. The shanties remind her of homes on Chiloe Island in Chile where small, coastal homes are built on stilts. She painted the shanty colorfully reminiscent of those Chilean homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I also wanted to connect it to something that was very Minnesota,” she said.

Sotelo used it for a show in Northfield and an artist in residence stint in Lanesboro in 2019. The responses she gathered at both those places culminated in a show, “Home – exploring, mending, reimagining” which is currently exhibiting at the Rochester Art Center. One is an audio and visual show. The other is a quilt made of embroidered responses.

Other artists embroidered the quilt panels of the Northfield quilt. Sotelo sewed one herself. Other artists and participants did the other panels.

Don't miss these stories
Craig Cotton
Members Only
Business
Rochester comic shop owner unexpectedly falls ill
Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center, unexpectedly fell ill last week. Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000.
June 29, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell neighbors see zoning change reversed after lawsuit
Judge rules lack of report from Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission means change for two lots occurred outside established rules.
June 27, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rod Raver
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The high jump. The long fall. The call from God
In 1973, Rochester’s Rod Raver high jumped 7-foot-1 to set the high school state record. Nearly 50 years later, that record still stands. After that jump, though, Raver spent the next decade in a freefall. Until, he says, God caught him.
June 30, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Peace Plaza
Local
How to understand, enjoy the new downtown Peace Plaza without getting hit by a car
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
June 27, 2022 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Members Only
Prep
All-Area baseball team loaded with talented players
The 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area baseball team features players who have been honored at the conference, section and state level and many are going on to play college ball.
June 23, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
ezgif.com-gif-maker (1).gif
Exclusive
Business
Rochester's TikTok famous orthodontist opens donut shop next to his office
Dr. Grant Collins of Collins Orthodontist has opened a new donut shop next to his practice. This shop is not just for those with a sweet tooth, but a cause to help others as well.
June 23, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

“I was creating the circumstances to create these things,” Sotelo said.

The final work wasn’t the point, she added.

“If people go to the art center and look at this quilt, they may be entertained a little bit, but I think it’s the process that’s interesting,” Sotelo said.

Sotelo said she wasn’t sure what she would do with the responses as she gathered them. Respondents gave their consent to use their answers anyway.

“People were really generous,” Sotelo said. “Because these could be used to be anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was started after Sotelo interviewed Hispanic immigrants and young skateboarders in Northfield for two film projects.

“In making those two films, I was basically asking how they found a sense of belonging in where they are at,” she said. “I wanted to extend that question to the whole community.”

It made her think about what makes anyone feel welcome and at home and inspired this ongoing project.

What’s the fate of Rochester residents’ thoughts on home? Are they destined for a multimedia show? Another quilt?

“That’s something that’s still kind of in the works,” she said.

The quilt isn’t the point, it’s the process that is. Nonetheless, she plans to do something with the responses.

“It would be really interesting for people who made contributions to hear what the findings are.”

If you go

What: “Home – exploring, mending, reimagining” artist talk and tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERART
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
4th Fest
Local
Photos: 4th Fest took place with live music and Fireworks at Soldiers Field Park on Monday, July 4, 2022
Live music, food trucks, and fireworks to celebrate July 4th at Soldiers Field Park.
July 05, 2022 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Playground
I walked to the playground
July 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  J.M. Allen
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Local
Photos: Pro-Choice rally held at the Olmsted County Government Center on Monday, July 4, 2022
Rally attendants held signs and chanted in protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling which over-turned Roe v. Wade in Rochester on July 4.
July 04, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
IMG_4296.jpg
Local
Photos: Blooming Prairie's Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade
View photos of the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie.
July 04, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link