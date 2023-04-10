99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Absolute's 'Bright Star' opens, Art Heads Emporium hosts tie-dying

A bluegrass show, a colorful way to support Rochester Pride top things to do this week.

Bright Star.jpg
Absolute Theater presents "Bright Star."
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 1:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Absolute Theater is putting on another performance at the historic Chateau Theater, which continues its transformation into a bonafide theater and music venue.

This production, “Bright Star,” is the first performance of a unique show written by actor, comedian, director and musician Steve Martin and Grammy-winning musician Edie Brickell. Martin, himself a Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winner, co-wrote the show about family, love, and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 40s. As expected, the show leans heavily on Americana and Bluegrass music.

Absolute opens the run April 12.

If you go

What: Absolute Theater presents “Bright Star.”

When: 7 p.m., April 12 - 15; 18, 19, 21; 2 p.m. April 16; 8 p.m. April 20, 2023.

Where: Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW.

How much: Tickets start at $30 and are available online at info@absolutetheatre.org or via the box office at 722-2731.

The tie goes to Rochester pride

Tie Dye class at PFC

Rochester Pride is getting a colorful head start with a tie dye fundraiser event Thursday, April 13. People are invited to dye their own item or show their support for pride by buying a Rochester Pride 2023 shirt to dye.

The event is open to all ages and is hosted by Out Rochester and Rochester Pride at Art Heads Emporium downtown Rochester.

If you go

What: Rochester Pride tie-dye fundraiser.

When: 6 p.m., April 13, 2023.

Where: Art Head Emporium, 317 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: $20 for admission and materials; $40 for admission, materials and an officials Rochester Pride 2023 shirt.

Winners recital at Christ United Methodist

Piano Lessons
Post Bulletin file

The winners of the 2023 Rochester Music Guild Scholarship Competition are ready to show their talent in a winners recital Sunday, April 16, 2023. The concert will feature the top three finishers for senior and junior performers in piano, string, brass and vocal performances in addition to a solo performance from Isabelle Ekstrom, recipient of the Carl Schroedel memorial scholarship.

What: 2023 Rochester Music Guild Scholarship winners recital.

When: 2 p.m., April 16, 2023.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW.

How much: Free.

