An author and a musician return to Rochester for events this weekend

ROCHESTER — Why stream it when you can hear it live?

Rochester country musician Nathan Hansen touches base at home for a show to mark the release of his latest single. Hansen plays a solo acoustic show at Taco Jed on Friday, Jan. 27. People will have a chance to buy the “Gravel Road Dance Floor” single Friday and hear it live.

If you go

What: Nathan Hansen “Gravel Road Dance Floor” single release show.

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Taco Jed, 808 S. Broadway Ave.

A (covered) bridge over troubled water

Bridge Over Troubled Water Contributed / Columbia Records

Collective Unconscious music project will be performing Simon and Garfunkel's immortal 1970 album “Bridge Over Troubled Water” at the State Theater in Zumbrota, Minnesota, Saturday, Jan. 28.

Musicians Jeff Engholm, Muggsy Lauer, Nathan Nesje, George Maurer, will perform the entire album from start to finish. The performance will feature a full horn section and string quartet to give the show authenticity. A fitting performance at the home of a historic covered bridge.

If you go

What: Collective Unconscious presents Simon and Garfunkel's “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

Where: 96 E Fourth St., Zumbrota, Minnesota.

How much: $34; tickets are available at the door or online at eventbrite.com.

Good Morning Bedlam with Joseph Huber

Sophia Mae of Good Morning Bedlam perform August 21, 2020, outside the Rochester Art Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Originally formed in Rochester, Good Morning Bedlam is an ever-evolving folk/bluegrass ensemble with high-energy licks and stage moves. They’re joined by Wisconsin musician Joseph Huber at No Name Bar in Winona, Minnesota, Friday, Jan. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Good Morning Bedlam with Joseph Huber.

When: 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27.

Where: No Name Bar, 252 E. Third St., Winona, Minnesota.

How Much: $15; available at the door or online on eventbrite.com

“Particles in the Air” book signing

Jenna Podjasek Contributed

Dr. Jenna Podjasek studied at Mayo Clinic but is returning to Rochester based on her other latest accomplishment — a medical mystery thriller she wrote.

Podjasek, who lives in Illinois, will be signing copies of her book, “Particles in the Air,” at Peacock Books and Wildlife Art at the University of Minnesota, Rochester Galleria at University Square on Saturday, Jan. 28. The thriller is a fictional piece about a new virus that,, when joined with a bacteria, makes a fatal combination.

If you go

What: Dr. Jenna Podjasek book signing for “Particles in the Air.”

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Peacock Books and Wildlife Art, Galleria at University Square, 111 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 100.