Dancing for the Arts returns and raises $116K
The annual youth art education fundraiser event grosses $116,000.
ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Dancing for the Arts returned after a COVID-related hiatus for a successful fundraising night Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Ballroom.
The sold-out event grossed about $116,000 for the Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust for youth arts education and programming. This was the ninth annual year of the youth fundraiser that pits local celebrities against one another in friendly competition.
Anjali Bhagra and Gary Dahl won the DFTA trophy for raising the most money.
Zakh Peterson and Katie Cook were awarded judges’ choice in the event.
The pair also tied with Jacob Malwitz and Julie Sobolewski for the Most Community Support team medal.
