SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Art Attack! invades Southeast Rochester

A new art and performance event kicks off at an unlikely spot in Rochester Saturday.

Bobby Marines artist ols.jpg
Bobby Marines.
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
July 19, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For one day, a nondescript Southeast Rochester warehouse and office will be transformed into a hub of creativity.

Rochester artist, podcaster and promoter Bobby Marines is holding the inaugural Art Attack! Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Also Read
Olmsted County Elections
Local
Olmsted County elections manager: Work rivals his Middle East deployments
Former Air Force airman sees new challenges in operating Olmsted County elections.
July 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Twins Hall photo.jpg
Pro
Local group plans trip to Cooperstown to see Oliva, Kaat be inducted
Former Twins Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 19, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Artists ranging from grade school age to creatives in their 70s will share their visual art, music, poetry and other creative endeavors at 1704 Third Ave. SE.

From 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.,15 artists and DJs will take the main stage at the event. Another open stage will let artists share up to three songs or DJs spin two mix beats on a first-come, first-perform basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spot is owned by the owners of the Mexican food truck Tacos Barajas who will be on site selling food.

Marines (pronounced mah-ree-nez) said the event is meant to showcase a variety of talents and backgrounds. He said he hopes to plan other events and continue to cultivate a spontaneous and creative atmosphere at each one.

“Really I just wanted it to be as open as possible and showcase as many creative talents as we can,” Marines said.

While it appears to be a major event, he said it came together organically.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t feel ambitious, it just feels like it’s always felt, I’m just getting these artists back together,” he said.

There is no theme or cohesive goal for the event. However, Marines said he hopes artists find opportunities to collaborate and make their own events.

Works from Palestinian artist Nedal AH Rezeq will be on display. His works were acquired from the Syrian and Jordanian Ministry of Culture and from individuals. Rezeq was exhibition supervisor in the Amman municipality in Jordan before coming to the U.S.

Croatian artist Vladimir Stupar who grew up in Bosnia and now lives in Rochester will showcase his paintings and other work at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marines is a visual artist who has created a web series in 2020 “Voces y Visiones” exploring health, mental health, socioeconomics and justice through the lens of experiences of Chicanos, Hispanics and Latin Americans.

An Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant from Southeast Minnesota Arts Council and collaboration with the Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanics and Latin Americans made the series a reality. Marines also worked with Mayo Clinic doctors and health officials to help them reach the Latin American community with information about health and wellness.

Rezeq art 01.jpg
Art by Palestinian artist Nedal AH Rezeq
Contributed
ad259684eae9daec25b0ce02bcf835b6.jpg
Vladimir Stupar
030521.N.RPB.marinesvideo-2343.jpg
Bobby Marines works on a video in his home in Rochester, Friday, March 5, 2021. Rochester artist Marines has started an online video series about art, Latinx and Chincanx issues. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Related Topics: ROCHESTERART
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
061920.N.RPB.stillwell-0791.jpg
Local
Rochester school resource officers seen as proving benefit worth reducing the price for service
City Council approves agreement after work to address school board concerns regarding equity.
July 19, 2022 01:53 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council splits on conduct questions
Call for clarifying how issues are raised during meetings and with staff draws concerns about 'checks and balances.'
July 19, 2022 01:08 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Elemental
A poem from Rochester's poet laureate.
July 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Susan McMillan
Drone - Kmart parking
Local
Kmart parking set to grow into AMPI lot
Second phase of 2020 agreement for temporary Mayo Clinic parking approved by Rochester City Council.
July 18, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen