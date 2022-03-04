Art Center hosts drag story time

ROCHESTER — Who better to share a story about a naked mole rat daring to wear clothes than a drag queen?

The Rochester Art Center is presenting drag story time Saturday, March 12, featuring Anita Tiara reading the children’s book, “The Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed.”

In two decades of performing in Minnesota as Anita Tiara, Bob Werner has seen drag performance elevated to the status of art.

When Tiara shares the story with children Saturday, it will be in an art museum that has a gallery dedicated to the art of drag performance and design.

Werner recalls when there were few opportunities and venues for drag performances. Most were at night in bars, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now drag church bingo , drag brunch and now drag story hour have brought drag performers to different venues.

“We’re reaching a whole new audience,” Werner said.

The story of a naked mole rat disrupting his community with the clothes he wears offers an important message, Werner said.

“It teaches kids to be true to themselves and who they are,” Werner said. “It can be good for yourself and good for others and good for the community.”

The story explains that message. A drag queen sharing it, demonstrates it.

“I think sometimes we limit ourselves and say we can only do certain things for imaginary reasons,” Werner said.

The event is open to children of all ages.

If you go

What: Drag story time

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Rochester Art Center

When: 11 a.m; 1 p.m., Saturday, March 12

