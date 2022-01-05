SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Art4Trails opens summer 2022 submissions

Two to four pieces will be selected from area proposals.

Yepez Art4Trails.jpg
Installation of "Golden Spirit" by Victor Yepez.
Contributed / Rochester Art Center
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 05, 2022 12:40 PM
ROCHESTER — Art4Trails has put a call out for proposals for public art pieces to be on display this summer in Rochester.

The Rochester nonprofit plans to fund at least two, and up to four, temporary, outdoor installations near downtown biking trails .

The 2022 locations include Silver Lake Park near the old fire station, Mayo Park East by the playground, Slatterly Park near the picnic shelter, and a river landing near the waterfall sculpture at the end of Third Street SE.

Area artists age 18 and older can submit proposals individually or collectively. Artists who do not meet the age requirement can submit a proposal with the aid of a mentor or teacher. The proposals will be judged on artistic merit, past work, feasibility and financial viability.

Selected artists will be awarded $3,000 – half upon selection, and half upon installation that will happen in early June.

Art4Trails will select and notify artists on or just after March 18.

Submissions are due via Google Form by Feb. 18. Artists must email supplemental materials, including a proposed budget for their piece and previous work, to Art4TrailsRochMN@gmail.com. See rochesterartcenter.org/art4trails for the full submission guidelines.

