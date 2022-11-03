SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Artists unveil ideas for Rochester's Link Rapid Transit stops

The six artists were selected to enhance the designs of the planned Link Rapid Transit stations. Most designs incorporate a combination of colored glass with transparent and opaque designs.

Artists meet 43.JPG
Artist Deb D'Souza speaks with architect Nathan Johnson, of St. Paul architect firm 4RM+ULA, about design ideas for a station on the planned Link Rapid Transit route in Rochester. D'Souza was one of the artists selected to add art elements to the stations. Johnson, who designed the stations, is working with the artists to incorporate their ideas into the structures. Both were at a public event at Cafe Aqui<b> </b>Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 03, 2022 05:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public transit invited people to meet the artists who will enhance the planned Link Rapid Transit stations.

Rochester Public Transit Communications and Outreach Coordinator Nick Lemmer also invited people to forget what they think a bus stop should look like.

“Put any notion you have of a bus stop aside,” Lemmer said. “This is more of a light rail design.”

Also Read
House Fire graphic
Local
1 dead following Zumbrota house fire
The home, on the 600 block of Fifth Street West, was engulfed in smoke when the Zumbrota Police Department arrived, and an elderly person along with their two dogs were inside the house.
November 03, 2022 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Landing with MOU.jpg
Local
Rochester's The Landing MN plans volunteer training
Volunteer training events are underway as nonprofit works toward opening new day shelter for people facing homelessness.
November 03, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chatfield-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900
The 2-bedroom and 2-bath home has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house.
November 03, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

More than 100 artists responded to the call for design ideas. The six artists who were selected to add art elements to the stations were at a pair of public meet-and-greets Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 3.

All the designs incorporate inspiration from the city, nature and science and also are intended to include elements all people can appreciate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona artist Bobby Zokaites plans to add sculptured texture to support posts for people who are visually impaired.

“I like working in sculpture because I can touch it,” he said.

Artists meet 36.JPG
Arizona Artist Bobby Zokaites, right, listens to Chris Mathews, who is visually impaired, talk about tactile art at a public event at Riverside Central Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Zokaites was one of the artists selected to add art elements to the planned Link Rapid Transit stations in Rochester.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Chris Mathews, who is visually impaired, said he appreciated the efforts to create art people can feel.

“There’s not a lot of good examples of tactile art,” Mathews said to Zokaites at the meet-and-greet Wednesday evening at Riverside Central Elementary School.

For people who are used to first evaluating things using sight, tactile art can often be busy and overwhelming for people who explore a piece based on touch, Mathews said.

Mathews added he appreciates the simple tactile patterns Zokaites is proposing.

“I think the changes that you experience across exploring anything is so unique to every time you do it, it’s really hard to convey it to you guys because you’re communicating it and referencing it in a visual way,” Mathews said.

Rochester artists Sophia Chai and Matthew Winkler are teaming up to display the diversity in Rochester. The artists plan to highlight the fact that 80 different languages are spoken among students in Rochester Public Schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darian Du and Ajay Misra, members of the Rochester Asian American Organization, said they were glad to see the artists’ nod to the growing diversity in Rochester. Both attended the Wednesday evening event.

“The diversity of Rochester is vital to our city,” Misra said.

Both were also part of the panel of Rochester residents who added ideas for the designs that will be chosen.

“Youth voices can be heard when given a platform,” Du said. “We grew up here and now we’re helping our city grow, too.”

Artists meet 60.JPG
Steve Williams, right, speaks with artists Matthew Winkler, left, and Sophia Chai about their design ideas for for stations along the planned Link Rapid Transit route in Rochester. Winkler said he plans to use old plats of the Zumbro River to show how the river has changed. Williams said he likes that the river's changes reflects changes the community has also undergone. The three spoke at a public event at Cafe<b> </b>Aqui Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

New York artist Priscila DeCarvalho and Mary Shindell of Arizona were also selected to add art to the station designs.

Most designs incorporate a combination of colored glass with transparent and opaque designs. Southeast Minnesota artist Deb D’Souza plans glass walls with murals depicting the four seasons. Laced glass melted into smooth panels will create the impression of trees. She also said she hopes to add glass medallions as leaves in protected portions of the structure.

D’Souza spoke with Nathan Johnson, of St. Paul architect firm 4RM+ULA, who designed the stations and is working with artists to help incorporate their designs into the structures.

Johnson attended the Thursday event at Café Aquí midday Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Link Rapid Transit system is a 2.8-mile east-west bus route with dedicated bus lanes . Plans call for a dozen 100-passenger electric buses to run the route, which connects two major Mayo Clinic parking lots.

Lemmer said the stations were designed to be large and user-friendly to also help visitors more easily navigate the city and identify the rapid transit route by its stations. The system is planned to be completed in 2026.

“We’re always trying to lower the barriers to usage,” he said.

Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
A proposed bus rapid transit route would largely serve Second Street, with a few blocks of Third Avenue Southeast added.
Contributed / City of Rochester
Artists meet 08.JPG
Mary Shindell talks about her mosaic and glass designs of native healing plants and flowers for a rapid transit station at a public event at Riverside Central Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Shindell was one of the artists selected to add art elements to the planned Link Rapid Transit route in Rochester.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Artists meet 27.JPG
Priscila DeCarvalho, shows off her designs for a rapid transit station at a public event at Riverside Central Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. DeCarvalho was one of the artists selected to add art elements to the planned Link Rapid Transit route in Rochester.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ARTROCHESTERTRANSPORTATION
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Construct Tomorrow
Local
Rochester area students dabble in the trades during Construct Tomorrow event
From brick laying to welding to donning a harness and walking across a beam, students experienced a plethora of jobs in the construction industry.
November 03, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
imagejpeg_0.JPG
Business
Rochester real estate deals are heating up as the temps drop with retail center selling for $3.61 million
An Edina investor paid $3.61 million for the 26,657-square-foot Carpet One Floor & Home complex at 5139 West Frontage Road along U.S. 52 North on Nov. 1, 2022.
November 03, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kim Hicks
Local
Judge dismisses campaign complaint against DFL candidate Kim Hicks
Complainant failed to show that Hicks authored the literature or that the term 'reelect' applied to her, judge says.
November 03, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Local
Rochester man charged with murder of woman who was found dead in Olmsted County field
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is facing felony charges related to the murder of Tia Mercedes Arleth, a woman with close ties to Rochester. Her badly decomposed body was found in an Olmsted County field this summer.
November 03, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson