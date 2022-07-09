Art’s medicine heals Mayo doctor

Art is the prescription Dr. Kevin Reid, DMD, has given himself after retiring from a 26-year orofacial pain practice at the Mayo Clinic.

Having served as the chair of Departmental Dental Specialties, the chair of Transplant Medicine Ethics, and the medical director of Clinical Ethics Consult Service, Reid will pursue his fourth advanced degree this fall. This time, instead of studying medicine or ethics, he’ll pursue a Master's of Fine Art at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Reid says his practice at Mayo gave him “the opportunity of a lifetime,” allowing him the ultimate fulfillment of trying to help others.

“I always felt like it was such a privilege to be in a position to try to help people who were suffering with chronic pain,” he said.

Despite this feeling, and his sincere gratitude to coworkers like his dedicated assistant Tracey Smith, Reid says treating chronic pain can be emotionally burdensome. Since chronic pain can affect all aspects of life, Reid says his patients could become isolated, depressed, and sometimes hopeless.

“It is a challenge to address all of these issues with compassion and understanding, recognizing that our methods for treating chronic orofacial pain are limited," he said. "The urge to help was too often frustrated by the limitations of our methods and abilities. I struggled to accept this failure and often felt very sad for my patients whose lives were turned upside down because of persistent pain.”

In 2011, without any formal training, Dr. Reid began painting, in part as a way to cope with the frustrations from his emotionally demanding work. He started with the conviction that he’d never show his art to anyone. Soon, though, a friend convinced him to show his paintings at a restaurant, and by the end of the exhibit, all of the art had been sold.

Reid rented some studio space in an upper apartment on south Broadway with two other local artists, Curtis Huber and Patricia Dunn-Walker.

“My art-making became prolific and assumed a critical focus of my life, a position it has held since then,” he said.

Dr. Kevin Reid grinding metal for use in a salvaged metal sculpture last month. Contributed

Reid’s first paintings focused on the “aesthetic of action-painting” and his often-colorful abstract works were what he describes as part of a “subconscious meditative experience that was not preconceived or contextualized.” He says when people asked him about what his paintings meant, he’d usually respond, “I don’t know.”

Now, though, Reid is more interested in the meaning of his works. “I am committed to making art that evokes introspection and promotes discourse about issues of social relevance,” he said. He adds that issues like Ukraine, the American political landscape, and school shootings have given him plenty of material to focus on.

He says his art reacts to the normalization of denigrating individuals and groups of people. In part, Reid says this interest comes from his experiences with the suffering he’s witnessed in his many years as a pain doctor.

Some of Reid’s paintings in series he calls “Marginalized” and “Catharsis” grew out of his attempt to express the anguish he felt while encountering depersonalization and deception. Other paintings, like his “Faces” series, each depicting rainbow-colored faces, often with startling distortions, were informed by the challenges of treating people with debilitating facial pain.

“Abstract art-making was a socially acceptable means to express the anguish, frustration, sorrow, and sometimes rage associated with the intensity of my practice,” he said.

Four years ago, Reid purchased land between Canton and Mabel, Minnesota. Two years ago, he fulfilled the dream of building an art studio surrounded by the turkey, deer, raccoons, opossums, foxes, and birds of his wooded property. His nearest neighbor, a talented Amish carpenter, built the studio that is now referred to as “Kevin’s Art Fort.” Reid says the studio is “dedicated to contemplation” but also allows him to “unabashedly” sing along with Pavarotti or Sting while he works. Recently, he’s begun to experiment with creating sculptures from salvaged metals. He thinks this might become a significant part of his future career as an artist.

“When I considered applying to MFA programs, I was responding to a deep desire for intellectual stimulation, a sense of belonging, and affiliation with an academic art community, and to explore ways to cultivate and expand my own art practices, supported by peers, faculty, and community artists,” Reid said. Though he soon became enamored of the Minneapolis College or Art and Design program, he applied to several other programs and worked hard to complete the application including compiling an extensive portfolio, completing writing samples, and building a website documenting his works. This was no easy task as he continued his practice at Mayo.

“Being admitted to MCAD was one of the most joyful days I can recall,” Reid said. Describing his acceptance letter, he said, “It might as well have been an embossed envelope with a fancy invitation inside that declared: ‘you are now free to be your crazy, creative, intuitive self!’” He describes himself as being “annoyingly giddy” since he received his notice of admission a few months ago.

Dr. Kevin Reid's art studio on his wooded property between Canton and Mabel Minnesota in the summer of 2021. Contributed

While Reid says he respects his colleagues who retire and “settle into a well-earned ‘chill’,” he says that option would have him dying on the vine.

“The closest thing to ‘happiness’ for me is as a sense fulfillment — which I found in helping others suffering with chronic pain," he said. "But, now, I am ready to be selfish and to nurture that sense of fulfillment I find in intellectual stimulation, making art, and developing meaningful relationships with people, especially artists.”

Reid says he’s ready to take all he can out of “art life.”

John Sievers is a freelance writer in Rochester.

