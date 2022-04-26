Attend a music festival, or find a reason to clean out the garage this weekend

Mid West Music Fest

“Musicians perform at Levee Park in Winona at the 2019 Mid West Music. Contributed / Nate Nelson

The Midwest Music Festival offers a full weekend of music in Winona headlined by Polica and Haley. More than 60 performances are crammed onto multiple stages through the two-day leg of the festival. A full schedule is available at midwestmusicfest.org .

What: Midwest Music Festival

Where: Winona, various locations.

When: Friday, April 29, 2022 through Saturday, April 30, 2022.

How much: $45; available at midwestmusicfest.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tiny Beautiful Things”

Rochester Repertory Theatre cast performs "Tiny Beautiful Things." Contributed / Rochester Repertory Theatre

When: 730 p.m., April 28-29, 2022; 5 p.m., April 30, 2022; 2 p.m. May 1, 2022.

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh St. NE

How Much: $23; available at rochesterrep.org or call 289-1737.

Righteous Brothers

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.

How much: $55 - $125; tickets available at mayociviccenter.com .

April Tools Day

125 Live Center for Active Adults.

The Greater Rochester Rotary club is collecting unwanted tools, and yard and garden implements such as rakes and shovels. The club then refurbishes old, unwanted implements and hardware to distribute the tools and equipment to people who need and will use them. It’s a good reason to clean out a shed or a garage.

When: 8 a.m., Saturday, April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: 125 Elton Hills Drive NW

How much: Free.