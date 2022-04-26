Attend a music festival, or find a reason to clean out the garage this weekend
Or, attend a music festival as an excuse not to clean out the garage.
Mid West Music Fest
The Midwest Music Festival offers a full weekend of music in Winona headlined by Polica and Haley. More than 60 performances are crammed onto multiple stages through the two-day leg of the festival. A full schedule is available at midwestmusicfest.org .
What: Midwest Music Festival
Where: Winona, various locations.
When: Friday, April 29, 2022 through Saturday, April 30, 2022.
How much: $45; available at midwestmusicfest.org .
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
When: 730 p.m., April 28-29, 2022; 5 p.m., April 30, 2022; 2 p.m. May 1, 2022.
Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh St. NE
How Much: $23; available at rochesterrep.org or call 289-1737.
Righteous Brothers
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022.
Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.
How much: $55 - $125; tickets available at mayociviccenter.com .
April Tools Day
The Greater Rochester Rotary club is collecting unwanted tools, and yard and garden implements such as rakes and shovels. The club then refurbishes old, unwanted implements and hardware to distribute the tools and equipment to people who need and will use them. It’s a good reason to clean out a shed or a garage.
When: 8 a.m., Saturday, April 30.
Where: 125 Elton Hills Drive NW
How much: Free.