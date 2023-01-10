99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Attend a telethon or toast at a tea party in Rochester

The weekend-long telethon will feature a parade of entertainment in one spot for a good cause.

Caitlin Alexander, left, Teresa Chapman and Tom Overlie announce the total donations to the Eagles Cancer Telethon at the end of the 20-hour event at Mayo Civic Center January 19, 2020.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 10, 2023 09:00 AM
The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon goes on air at noon Thursday, Jan. 12 and ends Sunday, Jan. 15.

The annual live television fundraiser features an unending bevy of performances, music and other entertainment to raise money to fight cancer.

What: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon.

When: Noon, Thurs. Jan. 12 - 6 p.m. Sun., Jan. 15.

Where: 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

Artist Nicole Havekost works on a sculpture in her Rochester studio on Jan. 30, 2020. She sews heavy felt over structures, creating abstract human forms.
You are cordially invited to sip some tea with some monstrosities at the Rochester Art Center.

Artist Nicole Havekost, and her larger-than-life group of sculptures she affectionately calls “the Ladies” are hosting an afternoon tea to celebrate the opening of the exhibition “Matriarchate.” Savor small bites, sip some tea and hear directly from Havekost as she works on building a new “Lady” live in the galleries.

What: Tea Party with Nicole Havekost and the Ladies.

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Where: The Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: Free.

LaSonya Natividad

LaSonya Natividad will be the January artist in residence at Thesis Beer Project. The soul, spiritual and rock singer has her hands in various groups and projects which will make for an eclectic month of music at Thesis.

What: LaSonya Natividad artist in residence at Thesis Beer Project.

When: 7 p.m., Wed., Jan. 11; Jan. 18, Jan. 25, 2023.

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW.

