Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Austin theater company's Mary Poppins will be "sensory friendly"

Summerset Theatre and Autism Friendly Austin partner to provide a welcoming experience for theater fans with autism, other challenges.

AFA logo.png
Contributed
By Staff reports
August 02, 2022 07:30 AM
AUSTIN, Minn. — Summerset Theatre is presenting a sensory-friendly production of "Mary Poppins" on Saturday.

The 1 p.m. show at the Frank W. Bridges Theater at Riverland Community College will feature reduced noise, and people attending the show will be allowed to leave their seats. The theater house lighting will be left on but turned down. Volunteers and staff will also have noise canceling headphones, fidgets, weighted blankets and other items on hand for people attending the show.

The accommodations are intended to curate an experience that’s more welcoming to people with autism, sensory processing challenges, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and other challenges.

Summerset Theatre teamed up with Autism Friendly Austin to put on the special performance.

Summerset is providing free tickets to children who are attending the autism summer camps hosted by the Hormel Historic Home.

If you go

What: Summerset Theatre presents a sensory friendly production of Mary Poppins

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.

Where: Frank W. Bridges Theater at Riverland Community College, Austin, Minn.

How much: $20 adults; $12 children & students

