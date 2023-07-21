Avery Anna is on her way up, and on her way to Rochester

ROCHESTER — As far as meteoric rises go, it doesn’t get any more storybook than Avery Anna’s success. Anna went from writing lyrics and thoughts in a private journal and recording a video of herself singing in the bathtub of her Flagstaff, Arizona home at age 17 in October 2020. In October 2022, Anna performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville — country music’s most prestigious stage.

“Walking on the stage that has so much history, it was really surreal,” Anna said. “Honestly, everyday I’m waiting for somebody to pinch me, it doesn’t feel real.”

Anna went viral with a 2020 TikTok video. She soon garnered millions of views and followers. She began releasing and singing her own songs via the social media platform. Some of those followers were talent agents. She moved to Nashville after signing with Warner Music’s Nashville label.

But that’s only half the story. Singing to a phone camera for a remote audience is not the same as playing live.

Her first live performance was opening for country music singer Josh Turner in 2022. Shortly after that, she performed in front of about 15,000 people at the C2C festival in London. She recalls being nervous.

“It was a quick adjustment,” she said. “I think I learned pretty fast because I was thrown into such big things.”

Anna didn’t just adjust to playing live, she has embraced it. Now playing to a live crowd is exciting, she said. Performing her own songs feels personal and that makes the connection she feels with a crowd stronger, she said.

“It almost feels like I’m reading off that journal to these strangers,” she said.

Seeing people resonate with her words, makes her feel a personal connection to people in an audience, she added.

“Because of that resonating feeling, we’re not strangers, everybody is feeling something together,” she said.

That feeling has become her favorite part of performing, Anna said.

Sometimes it’s a very personal connection. Her grandfather, who would play country records including Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, was in the audience along with several other family members when she performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I’ve never seen him get emotional before,” Anna said.

Now, at 19, Anna has started working on her first full-length album. She said she’s tapping into her journal, past relationships and exploring her feelings about the whirlwind she finds herself in.

“The biggest thing I have so much passion for is songwriting,” she said. “I want to see what kind of project I can create.”

The work she has released so far has received praise and, in the case of her song “Narcissist,” sparked some concern from fans.

“A lot of them feel worried that I’m so young and that I wrote that song,” she said.

The lyrics call out toxic and narcissistic behavior without ever the word. The concern comes more about Anna’s experiences than her age.

Anna said she isn’t concerned whether anyone questions if she’s too young to have anything to say that’s worth hearing.

“I think that I don’t really need to prove that I do (have something to say),” she said. “I would hate for the stress of what other people think to influence my songwriting.”

Not that she’s immune to what other people think, she added.

“I’m a 19-year-old girl, (what other people think) influences every other aspect of my life, unfortunately,” she said.

Songwriting is off limits to that pressure, though.

Anna brings her warm, melodic voice and songwriting to Rochester Sunday, July 23, 2023 to Mayo Park for Rochester Civic Music and Think Bank’s Down by the Riverside concert series.

Maygen and the Birdwatcher opens the show.

How to attend Down by the Riverside concert

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Where: Mayo Park.

How much: Free.