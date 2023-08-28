6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 28

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bad Bad Hats close out Rochester Civic Music's forWARD concert series

The Minnesota Indie rock band performs a free outdoor show at MLK Park on Wednesday.

Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Kerry Alexander, right, and Chris Hoge of Minnesota rock band Bad Bad Hats perform at Café Steam, 315 Broadway Ave. S., May 2, 2023. The show sold out of about 50 tickets less than an hour after it was announced.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 12:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Want to meet a rock star? Get in line. Seriously. Bad Bad Hats front woman Kerry Alexander is glad to chat with fans after shows.

The group returns to Rochester on Wednesday for the final Rochester Civic Music forWARD concert of the season at The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 1738 E. Center St., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Alexander said the group has a place in their hearts for Rochester. The feeling appears to be mutual.

“We’ve always done pretty well in Rochester, “ said Alexander, lead singer for the Minnesota Indie rock band.

Bab Bad Hats’ most recent Rochester show on May 2 at Cafe Steam, 315 Broadway Ave. S., sold out of about 50 tickets less than an hour after it was announced.

That performance was a stripped-down acoustic set featuring Alexander and Chris Hoge. Alexander said it was more for fans who are familiar with their music and a chance for audience members to ask questions and hear some stories and anecdotes behind the songs.

Their show Wednesday will be similar to their set in March for the Rochester Thaw music festival and their 2022 Thursdays Downtown show — louder with the full rock band for an anticipated large outdoor crowd.

However, anyone who wants anecdotes, stories or to ask some questions, Alexander is happy to accommodate. Regardless of the size of the venue or crowd, Alexander is happy to chat with fans after the show.

“I always joke, what’s so bad about a line of people waiting to give you compliments,” she said.

Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 49.JPG
Kerry Alexander lead singer of Minnesota rock band Bad Bad Hats said she's always happy to chat with fans of the band.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

The group has been sticking to shows near their Twin Cities home this summer. Some have been low-key and acoustic and others have been full-band rock shows.

Alexander said each type of show has their own pluses and challenges. The acoustic set was more interactive with questions and answers from the audience. Whereas a rock show, Alexander said she feels a bit more pressure to energize the crowd.

“You’re trying a little harder to win them over,” Alexander said.

Playing outdoors also can also offer musicians some challenges. Sweat, wind, daylight obscuring lights on the musicians’ pedal boards. However, Bad Bad Hats have been a perennial performer at the Mid West Music Fest headlining outdoor venues in La Crosse and Winona.

The forWARD show will be one of the group’s last in Minnesota before they head for the West Coast for a autumn tour.

Minneapolis trio WHY NOT opens the show.

Bad Bad Hats at forWARD Park Concerts

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30.

Where: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1738 East Center St.

How much: Free.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
