SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Balancing your relationship status

Kate Mangino examines how couples divide the work that needs to be done in life in "Equal Partners."

Equal Partners.jpg
Author Kate Mangino's "Equal Partners" will help with the status of your relationship.
Contributed
Opinion by Terri Schlichenmeyer
July 25, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Plates on one end, bowls on the other, glasses on top.

It's your turn to load the dishwasher tonight, but if you plead ignorance on how it's done properly, maybe you could worm your way out of it. Somebody else'll do it, so go sit down. Take a rest and read "Equal Partners" by Kate Mangino, then ask yourself if you could've assumed another chore tonight.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 25, 2022 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
The right app can help with time and efficiency; just stay off TikTok
Columnist Kristen Asleson says from scheduling to making lists and listening to books, there are great apps to improve your day.
July 23, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson

Several years ago, researchers finally acknowledged what generations of women already knew: that many working women were responsible for a "second shift" after 5 p.m. The first shift was the job for which they received a paycheck; second shift included making meals, straightening up, schoolwork help, and all the other things that needed doing at home.

Researchers also noted that the "second shift" is detrimental to men and boys; Mangino says that such gender inequality happens around the world, restricting everyone, perpetuated by "all genders."

Most often, she says, even when we try our hardest to maintain equality in the home, women generally take responsibility for "routine tasks" and men take "intermittent tasks." It's easy to slip into those roles; in fact, avoiding them takes real effort – although, interestingly enough, most same-sex couples do pretty well in "fifty-fifty equality."

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, no matter what your domestic situation, there are always improvements to seize that can make your household a more equitable one.

First, know that things won't fix themselves. Do a "gender check-up" to determine where you stand in your household and on the equal-housework spectrum. Before launching into a life-altering event such as marriage, having a baby, or starting a business, know what questions to discuss with your partner so you're closest to an agreement. Remember that "women perpetuate sexism, too" and that men generally have "Four motivational themes" for their actions. Pick some role models, and be one, too. And finally, watch your words. They might need to be "tweaked" to reflect more mindfulness.

Flip through "Equal Partners" and if you're a man, you may feel a little on the defensive. Author Kate Mangino seems to side with women on issues of home work, but she vows that she's not showing bias, that statistics confirm her points. Still, some readers may have a lot to overcome before reading this book about overcoming inequality at home.

Equal Partners author CREDIT crissorama.jpg
Kate Mangino
Contributed / Crissorama

Fortunately, Mangino shows why this is absolutely worth doing.

Through pages and pages of stories — some that may have you thinking Mangino was peeking in your kitchen window — she systematically lays out how things get to be how they are, and what actions couples can take. There are quizzes to tackle and places for notes (a reason to buy this book outright), and if you're still not quite convinced, there are happy interviews with dozens of people for whom satisfaction lies in change.

Though it's not without a little abrasiveness, "Equal Partners" is a good conversation starter for fixing the status quo in your relationship status, regardless of what it is. Find this book, and add another thing to your plate.

Book notes

"Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home" by Kate Mangino from St. Martin's Press is available at Barnes & Noble at Apache Mall in Rochester and through online booksellers.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookworm — Terri Schlichenmeyer column sig

Related Topics: BOOKSTERRI SCHLICHENMEYERBOOKWORM
What to read next
Songwriters Group
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester songwriters group offers help to musicians and lyricists
After meeting originally at Forager Brewery, the group has migrated to Hidden World Records.
July 23, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Camilla and Me
Exclusive
Business
In tiny Frontenac, Camilla and Me continues to turn heads
An eye-catching vintage store on Highway 61 gets even brighter.
July 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
ENTER-DAVE-CHAPPELLE-ANNOUNCES-PLAYHOUSE-SQUARE-1-PLD.jpg
Minnesota
Just hours before showtime, First Avenue moves Dave Chappelle’s show to Varsity Theater
The downtown Minneapolis nightclub faced an online backlash soon after announcing the last-minute show on Monday afternoon. In a Twitter thread that has remained active in the time since, First Avenue’s social media followers criticized the booking due to a recent series of Chappelle’s jokes the LGBTQ community says are transphobic.
July 20, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press
ENTER-DAVE-CHAPPELLE-ANNOUNCES-PLAYHOUSE-SQUARE-1-PLD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Despite online criticism, Dave Chappelle sells out First Avenue and adds 2 nights at another theater
First Avenue drew heavy online criticism for the booking, because of a recent series of Chappelle’s jokes that the LGBTQ community says are transphobic.
July 19, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press