Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Barbie box debuts in downtown Rochester

A DIY prop to go with the summer blockbuster, "Barbie," sprung up at Mezza9.

Catherine Knier, left, and Kjersten Anderson, right, converse next to the newly installed Barbie box on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Mezza9 Cafe & Desserts in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The "Barbie" movie continues to be the summer’s hottest box office offering. However, like the batteries to a favorite birthday toy, one part of the craze, has not been included for Rochester movie goers.

None of the theaters screening the blockbuster have a Barbie box. Barbie boxes are designed to be human-size replicas of the ones Barbie and her friends stand inside on retail shelves. Posing in a Barbie box as if you’re an addition to the Barbie lineup of figures is a social media trend.

As of this week, Mezza9 Cafe & Desserts has its own Barbie box.

Mezza9 already features Instagram and other social media friendly decor. Owner Sammi Loo was talking with her friend Tiffany Alexandria about the boxes. Instead of complaining there isn’t one nearby, Alexandria suggested she build one. She researched some materials and decided pink insulation foam offered the quickest and easiest material. The quote was reasonable and Loo agreed.

“This was a total spur-of-the-moment idea,” Alexandria said.

The project also gave her something to do, she added.

“Rochester needs more color and just fun things to do even if it’s just a photo op,” she said, adding it took about two weeks to build.

“Structuring foam is tricky,” she said.

The reception has been a surprise, Loo and Alexandria added.

“A lot of people walking in gasped and that’s so fun to see,” Alexandria said. “I also didn’t really think how excited people are actually going to be about this box."

OPPENHEIMER
Arts and Entertainment
From Rochester to Los Alamos, Oppenheimer's connection to Southeast Minnesota
A 2020 Mayo High School grad is in "Oppenheimer" and a 1928 Rochester High School graduate is depicted in the film.
Jul 28
 · 
By  John Molseed

Some people have been a little too excited. The only way into it is over the Barbie logo and some people have been a bit heavy footed stepping in and out.

“Someone kicked it,” Alexandria said.

She spend Thursday evening repairing the box.

Alexandria said she knows it won’t last forever and that it was meant to add some happiness and color to people’s days — which it’s done.

