Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Ben and Noel Haggard to perform Saturday at Mayo Civic Center

Rochester singer/songwriter Luke Hendrickson will open for the pair.

Ben and Noel Haggard.jpg
Ben and Noel Haggard. Contributed / Mayo Civic Center
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 25, 2022 01:42 PM
ROCHESTER — Ben and Noel Haggard, sons of County Music Hall of Fame inductee-Merle Haggard, who died in 2016, are set to perform Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Box office hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Opening for the pair is local singer-songwriter Luke Hendrickson , who recently racked up four nominations at this year’s Midwest Country Music Awards.

The youngest of the Haggard brothers, Ben Haggard has been the lead guitarist in his father's longtime band for the past eight years — beginning in the role at just 15. Ben was a regular on his father's recordings and took the stage with him and the Highwaymen — Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson — as well as Blake Shelton for the 2014 Grammys.

