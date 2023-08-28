Bid adieu to Thursday night parties in downtown Rochester for the season
The final of three Alive After Five events is at the Mayo Civic Center's riverfront plaza this week.
ROCHESTER — Alive After Five is keeping the Thursday evening parties going downtown.
Experience Rochester’s series of three parties on the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza concludes with live music from The White Keys. Alive After Five also includes games, photo booths and other activities held by event partners Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Civic Theatre and the Rochester Art Center.
Alive After Five: Party on Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Where: Riverfront Plaza, Mayo Civic Center.
How much: Free.
Picking up the slack at Pop's Art Theater
ROCHESTER — Calling All slackers, Pop’s Art Theater is running a series of Gen-X films. On the heels of the “Breakfast Club,” the Indie theater is screening “Slacker” beginning Aug. through Sept. 3 and “Do the Right Thing” over the same dates.
When: Various screenings, Aug. 2 - Sept. 3.
Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.
How much: $10.
Tony Cuchetti at the Purple Goat
Tony Cuchetti, Twin Cities musician by way of Detroit, is playing the outdoor stage at The Purple Goat. When the Purple Goat joined the growing list of Rochester live music venues, Cuchetti, a roots rock and Americana artist, was the restaurant’s choice for their first-ever performer.
When: 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1.
Where: The Purple Goat, 3708 N. Broadway Ave.
How much: Free.
LTS Open Mic
LTS Brewing Co. hosts its monthly open mic. Check out local performers or show a receptive crowd what you can do.
When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW.
Zumba in the Peace Plaza
Stretch your weekend time with Zumba in the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts a weekly Zumba Saturdays through September.
When: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 2.
Where: 38 Peace Plaza.
How much: Free.
