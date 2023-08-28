Bid adieu to Thursday night parties in downtown Rochester for the season

ROCHESTER — Alive After Five is keeping the Thursday evening parties going downtown.

Experience Rochester’s series of three parties on the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza concludes with live music from The White Keys. Alive After Five also includes games, photo booths and other activities held by event partners Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Civic Theatre and the Rochester Art Center.

Alive After Five: Party on Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Where: Riverfront Plaza, Mayo Civic Center.

How much: Free.

Picking up the slack at Pop's Art Theater

ROCHESTER — Calling All slackers, Pop’s Art Theater is running a series of Gen-X films. On the heels of the “Breakfast Club,” the Indie theater is screening “Slacker” beginning Aug. through Sept. 3 and “Do the Right Thing” over the same dates.

The Richard Linklater film "Slacker" was a seminal Gen-X piece of art. Contributed

When: Various screenings, Aug. 2 - Sept. 3.

Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10.

Tony Cuchetti at the Purple Goat

Toni Cuchetti will play the Purple Goat on Friday, Sept. 1. Contributed

Tony Cuchetti, Twin Cities musician by way of Detroit, is playing the outdoor stage at The Purple Goat. When the Purple Goat joined the growing list of Rochester live music venues, Cuchetti, a roots rock and Americana artist, was the restaurant’s choice for their first-ever performer.

When: 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1.

Where: The Purple Goat, 3708 N. Broadway Ave.

How much: Free.

LTS Open Mic

LTS Brewing Co. hosts its monthly open mic. Check out local performers or show a receptive crowd what you can do.

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW.

Zumba in the Peace Plaza

Stretch your weekend time with Zumba in the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts a weekly Zumba Saturdays through September.

When: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 2.

Where: 38 Peace Plaza.

How much: Free.