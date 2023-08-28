6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bid adieu to Thursday night parties in downtown Rochester for the season

The final of three Alive After Five events is at the Mayo Civic Center's riverfront plaza this week.

Mayo Civic Center's Riverfront Plaza.jpg
The Mayo Civic Center's south plaza, overlooking the Zumbro River.
Post Bulletin file pho
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Alive After Five is keeping the Thursday evening parties going downtown.

Experience Rochester’s series of three parties on the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza concludes with live music from The White Keys. Alive After Five also includes games, photo booths and other activities held by event partners Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Civic Theatre and the Rochester Art Center.

Find more news important to you

Alive After Five: Party on Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Where: Riverfront Plaza, Mayo Civic Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much: Free.

Picking up the slack at Pop's Art Theater

ROCHESTER — Calling All slackers, Pop’s Art Theater is running a series of Gen-X films. On the heels of the “Breakfast Club,” the Indie theater is screening “Slacker” beginning Aug. through Sept. 3 and “Do the Right Thing” over the same dates.

Slacker.jpg
The Richard Linklater film "Slacker" was a seminal Gen-X piece of art.
Contributed

When: Various screenings, Aug. 2 - Sept. 3.

Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10.

Tony Cuchetti at the Purple Goat

Toni Cuchetti
Toni Cuchetti will play the Purple Goat on Friday, Sept. 1.
Contributed

Tony Cuchetti, Twin Cities musician by way of Detroit, is playing the outdoor stage at The Purple Goat. When the Purple Goat joined the growing list of Rochester live music venues, Cuchetti, a roots rock and Americana artist, was the restaurant’s choice for their first-ever performer.

When: 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1.

Where: The Purple Goat, 3708 N. Broadway Ave.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much: Free.

LTS Open Mic

LTS Brewing Co. hosts its monthly open mic. Check out local performers or show a receptive crowd what you can do.

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW.

Zumba in the Peace Plaza

FREE Zumba on the Plaza
Contributed

Stretch your weekend time with Zumba in the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts a weekly Zumba Saturdays through September.

When: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 2.

Where: 38 Peace Plaza.

How much: Free.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Midterm Election
Local
Special elections set to bolster Olmsted County elections staff early
17m ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council continues discussion of recommended $575.4 million city budget Monday
1d ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230824_131150.jpg
Members Only
Business
Knight's Menswear to move into larger ex-David's Bridal store in southwest Rochester
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Zumbrota Ford - Steve Johnson
Members Only
Business
A year after a tight market, new and used vehicle sales have turned a corner in Southeast Minnesota
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Stewartville's Graysen Schneider
Prep
Stewartville defensive end becoming a hot prospect for college coaches
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Ted Galaty PB.jpeg
News
Minnesota cannabis cooperative has high expectations
1h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Chatfield vs. Caledonia Football
Members Only
Prep
Chatfield hopes to reload in pursuit of another Section 1, Class 2A title
1h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck