Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Big art unveiled in Rochester, Big Turn in Red Wing this weekend

Anne Labovitz opens her show at the Rochester Art Center Feb. 18 and more than 200 performing acts fill 21 venues in Red Wing Feb. 17 - 18.

Anne Labowitz.jpeg
Anne Labowitz stands in front of an art installation at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 13, 2023 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Visitors won’t miss the centerpiece of a don’t-miss show at the Rochester Art Center.

Anne Labovitz, an internationally known artist based in Minnesota, opens a solo show at the art center Feb. 18.

The show, The Nexus of Well-Being and Art, features new, original work by Labovitz. A centerpiece of the work features five 80-foot pieces of painted Tyvek house wrap hanging in the museum’s atrium. The piece is called “Will to Meaning.” It was custom made to fit the atrium space and is one of the largest pieces Labovitz has created.

The work in the show expresses and visualizes the importance of human connection. The pieces are intended to engage people across cultural and geographical boundaries. It fosters and celebrates the ideas that transcend verbal language and are shared by all people — friendship, community building and emotional exchange.

The premise of the show is that physical, mental and emotional health are essential to our overall well being.

The exhibit opening Saturday, Feb. 18 will also feature live music by Vivian Lark and the Madison Parish Ensemble.

The exhibit runs through July 30.

If you go

What: The Nexus of Well-Being and Art opening reception

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

How much: $25, $20 for Rochester Art Center members. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite or by calling (507) 722-2552

Big Turn is a big deal in 2023

IMG_8936.jpg
We Are the Willows perform at the Big Turn Music Festival in Feb. 22, 2020.
Post Bulletin file

RED WING, Minn. — More than 200 bands are packing music into 20 venues over two days in downtown Red Wing.

This is the fifth year for the growing music and performance festival. New venues are joining the lineup of places that feature live music and performances.

Venues ranging from the stately Sheldon Theater and St. James Hotel to cozy Fair Trade Books will host music and live performances over the two-day festival Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.

Folk rock group Humbird kicks off their spring tour at the festival. The group, fronted by singer and songwriter Siri Undlin, performs at the Christ Episcopal Church 9 p.m. Friday.

General B and Wiz perform at the same time at the Sheldon Theater. Crowd favorite The People Brothers Band headlines at the historic Sheldon Theater 9 p.m. Saturday.

Four new venues were added to this year’s festival. St Paul's Lutheran Church is now the third church hosting performances joining Christ Episcopal Church and First United Methodist Church.

A boxing and fitness club, a pilates studio and local watering hole, Tators and Dillers, also join the list of hosting venues this year.

Along with the venues, sponsorships and grants, more than 150 volunteers help make the event happen.

Tickets are available at bigturnmusicfest.com . Single-day passes for Friday and Saturday are $50. Two-day passes are $90.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
