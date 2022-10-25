Big Head Todd and the Monsters bring their winter tour to Rochester

ROCHESTER — A monster of a show is coming to Rochester in January.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters bring their winter tour to the Mayo Civic Center on Jan. 14, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office, 30 Civic Center Drive SE, and Ticketmaster.com .

Over a span of more than three decades, Big Head Todd and The Monsters have become a platinum selling rock and roll mainstay.

They entered Colorado royalty playing at the Denver Bronco’s triumphant Super Bowl parade after the team’s 2016 championship.

The group’s history stretches back 40 years.

Todd Park Mohr and drummer Brian Nevin began working together years ago when they met while in high school in 1982. They began jamming in Brian’s family’s basement and were joined by Rob Squires on bass. Jeremy Lawton on keys, guitar and steel guitar rounds out the ensemble’s sound.

As a pre-Lawton trio, they toured Europe in 1986, where they recorded their first demo music videos. Their 1993 album “Sister Sweetly” went platinum in the U.S.

