'Black Cowboys' author Dom Flemons brings music history to Rochester

ROCHESTER — How does a fife and drum corps evolve into hip-hop?

When Dom Flemons and other musicians put lyrics to the more than century-old music tradition from Georgia, that’s what he heard.

“It was great to see the beat and the pulse of the music still held in a certain way,” Flemons said.

That’s just one example of the old American music styles Flemons brings from obscurity and breathes into them new life and interpretations. The Grammy Award winning musician is performing at the Rochester Civic Theatre Friday, Nov. 11.

His performances aren’t covers of old tunes or an exercise in nostalgia. Flemons brings old American styles of music back to the present.

“It’s not so much that it’s living in the past, but also something you can relate to,” he said.

Flemons’ performances are also a backdoor lesson in music, history and African American contributions to both. But don’t expect any lectures.

“I never try to be too heavy-handed in terms of the way people are learning, but I tend to embed a lot of ideas in the music itself,” he said.

His most recent solo album, “Black Cowboys,” released in 2018, is about African Americans who pushed west after the Civil War. In a song about Bass Reeves, who hunted down fugitives as a U.S. Marshal, Flemons sings that Reeves “looked every man he caught down dead in the eyes.”

Without getting too literal, it shows Reeves, born a slave in Arkansas, was someone who did not back down regardless of racial attitudes in the U.S.

“At the time it was illegal for a Black person to look white people in the eyes — you had to look down,” Flemons said. “A lot of that still goes on in parts of the South.”

Some of his history lessons are embedded in the music itself.

In his song, “Til' the Seas Run Dry,” Flemons is putting his musical fingerprints onto a century-old New Orleans Jazz style.

Flemons mixes that with country, blues, and, yes, fife and drum corps music into his repertoire all with a nod to Black performers who developed or contributed to the styles.

Flemons wasn’t entirely surprised to find adding lyrics to an old tradition had flavors of modern hip hop. Hip hop’s roots go back further than the early 1970s, which is the generally accepted timeline of its origin. Hip-hop has its roots in the more than century old folk tradition of “toasting,” he said.

Putting his musical takes onto old genres hints at how music has, or could have, evolved.

“One of the main things I’ve come across is that folks have a very narrow view of what traditional music can be and should be,” he said. “I’ll probably bring out 20 different styles of singing and playing in a performance.”

Flemons, 40, was born in Phoenix to African American and Mexican parents. As a teen, he began to research the sources of the oldies he heard on a local radio station and then dig deeper from there. As a young adult, he toured North Carolina learning music traditions there — often from older musicians who developed certain musical styles.

Flemons said his parents, who were Civil Rights activists, taught him not to fear some of the boundaries society places on Black men. Flemons found that his reverence and familiarity with musical traditions broke down those barriers. He began to become known as a Black country musician.

“I was never uncomfortable being the only person in the room,” he said, adding he saw a need to learn and carry on musical traditions that were being left behind.

“I could talk to people 8 to 80, and they felt empowered because they felt like their work would live on.”

He was a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a Grammy Award-winning group that reintroduced older African American traditions into mainstream folk and country music.

Flemons said he doesn’t consider himself a country musician. He bills himself as the “American Songster,” but was glad he could be a part of the cultural shift opening country venues to Black musicians. Sticking to one genre ignores swaths of history, he said.

“I want to set wide, wide boundaries,” he said.

If you go

What: Dom Flemons, "American Songster" at the Civic Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Where: Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive.

How Much: $30

