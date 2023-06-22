Blackbird bridges cultures, eras and worlds with his music

ROCHESTER — When Blackbird performs Thursday, June 22, at Rochesterfest as part of Rochester Civic Music’s Global Music series, you’ll find Cody Blackbird there — defiant.

Blackbird, the name of his ensemble, blends elements of Native American music traditions, jazz, alternative rock and other genres into a soulful fusion of human experience.

However, whatever Blackbird himself does, it's an act of defiance. His existence defies centuries of attempts to remove and erase his people and cultural traditions, he said.

There are 565 federally recognized Indigenous tribes in U.S., he said. In his home state of Arizona, members of 25 of those tribes weren’t recognized as U.S. citizens until 1948.

“We’re all living proof, every single one of us,” he said. “If a single (Indigenous person) is standing here, that means the U.S. government failed.”

That’s the essence of Blackbird’s latest album, “Existence is Resistance.” The performances themselves might not explicitly carry a word-for-word message of resilience, humanity and hope. The fact that they’re being done at all is.

“It’s stating all of that in the art that we do, the music, the poetry, the dance, the activism, that’s all directly correlated to those messages,” Blackbird said.

Celebrating native culture, recognizing those cultures are still here, changing, growing and evolving is an act of defiance.

Blackbird, whose tribal heritage is Eastern Band Cherokee and Dakota, grew up in Alaska. His father was an acclaimed American Indian cowboy poet. That pulled Blackbird toward art and performing. He asked his dad for a flute.

“I got the flute and I just never put it down,” he said. "Literally — my dad would have to take it away from me because I wouldn’t do my homework.”

He later moved with his family to Bemidji, Minnesota but then left for the warmer climate in Arizona.

Blackbird was offered a full scholarship to college, but declined in order to continue to play and perform music. That decision has opened opportunities to play and travel including two tours of Japan — trips that resulted in an album.

His Thursday performance will be his first show in Minnesota since 2015 when he played a fundraiser for members of the Standing Rock tribe in their efforts to oppose the construction of Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access Pipeline built on their reservation land in South Dakota.

While Blackbird’s ensemble will play some of their known songs and pieces from the upcoming “Existence is Resistance” album, listeners should be ready to hear new music. Much of Blackbird’s flute performance is impromptu.

“I love to be able to channel something that was coming from inside myself and seeing other people respond and be moved by that,” he said.

In those moments, people are enjoying their shared humanity. The things that make us different or cause conflict don’t matter.

“It all just goes away, and for just a few moments we’re all just human beings enjoying one thing,” he said.

If you go

What: Rochester Civic Music presents Blackbird

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Where: Soldiers Field Park.

How much: Free.