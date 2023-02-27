Bock poking, seed starting and other events hint spring is around the corner

ROCHESTER — If you’ve ever wanted to attend a Master Class, Rochester Repertory Theatre Company is offering the opportunity — sort of.

The Rep’s latest show, “Master Class” opens Friday, March 3.

Kathy Keech, as Maria Callas shares her stories of success and climb to power with an audience in the sharp comedy show.

Shows run through March 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Rochester Repertory Theatre presents “Master Class.”

When: 7 p.m. March 3-4; 9-11 and 16-18; 2 p.m. March 12, 19.

Where: 103 Seventh St. NE

How much: $24, available at www.rochesterrep.org

Karst Brewing on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Fountain. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Rounds of snow and winter weather will eventually give way to a thaw. Until then, fight cabin fever with Karst Brewing’s Spring is Bock cabin fever party Saturday, March 4.

Karst will release its Goat Prairie Bock with a bock poking. For those not familiar with the tradition a bock poking involves dipping a metal rod heated red hot in a campfire into a pour of the beer. The heat caramelizes some of the sugars and transforms the flavor of the beer.

Sweet Stop & Sandwich Shoppe will provide barbecue sandwiches and entertainment includes accordion music at 3 p.m. People can also compete in a stein holding contest.

If you go

What: Spring is Bock cabin fever party.

When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 4.

Where: Karst Brewing, LLC, Fountain, Minnesota.

How much: free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Poet Laureate Susan McMillan reads a poem during 4th Fest on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester, Minnesota. Joe Ahlquist / Rochester Post Bulletin

Feed your inner poet with an evening of poetry at the Chateau Theater in downtown Rochester. Southeastern Minnesota Poets presents Bright Lights poetry reading Thursday. Local poets will join Rochester poet laureate Susan McMillan for an hour of sharing, community building and art through words.

If you go

What: Bright Lights poetry reading.

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, March 2.

Where: 15 First St. SW.

How much: free, registration is requested at: www.thresholdartists.org .

Heidi Kass of the Urban Homesteaders of Southeast Minnesota starts seeds at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to start thinking spring. Garden plants that need a bit of a head start should be planted this month. EarthFest Rochester and Rochester Community Education are presenting an indoor seed starting class at the Northrop Community Center.

Participants will learn how to start seeds indoors, the equipment needed to do so, when to transplant the starter plants and where to find seeds. People who attend will leave with their very own seed starting kit.

If you go

What: Starting seeds indoors class.

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, March 2.

Where: Northrop Community Education Center, 201 Eighth St. NW, room 319.

How much: $25.