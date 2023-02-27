99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bock poking, seed starting and other events hint spring is around the corner

Learn how to get a jump on your garden even if there's still snow on the ground.

masterclass_webhoriz-1.jpg
Master Class at Rochester Repertory Theatre
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 27, 2023 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — If you’ve ever wanted to attend a Master Class, Rochester Repertory Theatre Company is offering the opportunity — sort of.

The Rep’s latest show, “Master Class” opens Friday, March 3.

Kathy Keech, as Maria Callas shares her stories of success and climb to power with an audience in the sharp comedy show.

Shows run through March 19.

If you go

What: Rochester Repertory Theatre presents “Master Class.”

When: 7 p.m. March 3-4; 9-11 and 16-18; 2 p.m. March 12, 19.

Where: 103 Seventh St. NE

How much: $24, available at www.rochesterrep.org

082821-KARST-2200.jpg
Karst Brewing on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Fountain. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rounds of snow and winter weather will eventually give way to a thaw. Until then, fight cabin fever with Karst Brewing’s Spring is Bock cabin fever party Saturday, March 4.

Karst will release its Goat Prairie Bock with a bock poking. For those not familiar with the tradition a bock poking involves dipping a metal rod heated red hot in a campfire into a pour of the beer. The heat caramelizes some of the sugars and transforms the flavor of the beer.

Sweet Stop & Sandwich Shoppe will provide barbecue sandwiches and entertainment includes accordion music at 3 p.m. People can also compete in a stein holding contest.

If you go

What: Spring is Bock cabin fever party.

When: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 4.

Where: Karst Brewing, LLC, Fountain, Minnesota.

How much: free.

070421-ROCHESTER-4TH-FEST-09483.jpg
Rochester Poet Laureate Susan McMillan reads a poem during 4th Fest on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Rochester Post Bulletin

Feed your inner poet with an evening of poetry at the Chateau Theater in downtown Rochester. Southeastern Minnesota Poets presents Bright Lights poetry reading Thursday. Local poets will join Rochester poet laureate Susan McMillan for an hour of sharing, community building and art through words.

If you go

What: Bright Lights poetry reading.

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, March 2.

Where: 15 First St. SW.

How much: free, registration is requested at: www.thresholdartists.org .

032321.N.RPB.SEED_PLANTING.885.jpg
Heidi Kass of the Urban Homesteaders of Southeast Minnesota starts seeds at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file

It’s time to start thinking spring. Garden plants that need a bit of a head start should be planted this month. EarthFest Rochester and Rochester Community Education are presenting an indoor seed starting class at the Northrop Community Center.

Participants will learn how to start seeds indoors, the equipment needed to do so, when to transplant the starter plants and where to find seeds. People who attend will leave with their very own seed starting kit.

If you go

What: Starting seeds indoors class.

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, March 2.

Where: Northrop Community Education Center, 201 Eighth St. NW, room 319.

How much: $25.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
