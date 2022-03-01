SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Books for the imagination for March

Two books from local authors teeming with imagination for March reads.

Book Nook - Kelsey Hawley.png
Kelsey Hawley
By Kelsey Hawley
March 01, 2022 09:30 AM
Skulls Grinning cover.jpg
"Why All the Skulls are Grinning"

“Why All the Skulls are Grinning” by Joe Pawlowski, self-published in April 2021 through Bowker Publishing.

This collection of short stories by Pawlowski is a combination of chilling, curiosity-invoking, and at times downright creepy. Interspersed with all of that is something familiar and recognizable. This mix of sci-fi stories tinged with horror is definitely not in everyone’s list of must-reads, but with many of the stories set in Minnesota with references to the area, this is a fun read for locals.

Joe Pawlowski.jpg
Joe Pawlowski
contributed / Joe Pawlowski

I must admit that the first short story “Worm Moon” sucked me in quickly with familiar Minnesota locations and the universal relatability of the mystery that surrounds the afterlife. Some of the other stories may delve too deep into the sci-fi/fantasy genre for some readers, but the collection is a suspenseful supernatural mix and has a lot of variety to offer. Pawlowski has a way of inserting history and folklore smoothly with the imagination.

Joe Pawlowski a retired journalist and Army veteran. He enjoys studying classic horror and supernatural literature. He lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Debbie, and rescue dog, Lucy. This is his fifth book.

“Why All the Skulls are Grinning” is available online through Amazon.com.

“Imagine If Birds Wore Underpants?” by Enner Fjerstad; illustrated by Mark Rose; self-published in January 2022

Imagine if birds cover.jpg
"Imagine If Birds Wore Underpants" by Enner Fjerstad; illustrations by Mark Rose

This book by Kasson resident Enner Fjerstad is a fun children’s book with amazing illustrations. This book engages the imagination and makes reading fun for children. Written in rhyme, the text is fanciful and easy to read. Each page of text is adjacent to a full page of bright illustrations with animated characters and scenes to light up children’s imaginations.

Both of my daughters loved this book. My youngest, who is not a fan of reading most of the time, was excited for this book. She asked questions and engaged with the story. While reading it, we were all giggling at the expressions of each of the illustrated animals and the whimsy of the story. They both asked if we could keep the copy, bringing a smile to this momma’s face.

Enner Fjerstad has spent years making up silly stories to share with her children and grandchildren. The title of “Goofy Grandma” is one she wears with pride. She has two children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She lives in Kasson with her husband. This is her first book.

Enner Fjerstad.jpeg
Enner Fjerstad
contributed / Enner Fjerstad

Mark Rose is a graduate of Kasson-Mantorville High School and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. He has worked as an illustrator/artist for more than two decades. He lives in California with his family.

“Imagine If Birds Wore Underpants” is currently available online through Amazon.

Book Nook is a feature that highlights books from Minnesota authors. Got a recommendation? Email us at life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Book Nook."

