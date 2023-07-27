Breland entertains, small, appreciative crowd at Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER — Concert experiences are relative. A climate-controlled club can feel hot while a slight breeze at an 86-degree grandstand field can feel like relief.

That same field might also feel muddy if you’re wearing sandals or Skechers but feel dry if you wore shoes with traction, closed toes or attended the inaugural Blue Ox Music Festival.

A crowd of more than 100 people might seem large in most Rochester music venues. At Graham Park, it looked underwhelming Wednesday night for Breland.

What wasn’t relative was Breland’s energy, pitch and his nimble pivots between genres for a small but appreciative crowd as he performed at the Olmsted County Fair Wednesday night.

Breland, a genre-defying artist and musician is known for his hit “My Truck.”

As expected by the crowd, he ended his show with the song.

However, until that finale, neither the crowd nor Breland were going through the motions.

Breland performs during the Olmsted County Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds grandstand in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Breland did not hold back on his energy, dance moves and excitement and the crowd reciprocated.

He adeptly switched from his hip-hop-fueled song “Horse Ride” to a honky-tonk beat of his cover of Thomas Rhett’s “Praise the Lord.”

Again, the music is relative. At the fair, his clear, smooth voice and the hooky bass line would sound like a pop concert. At a hip-hop club, people would hear the twang.

Breland, a black man from New Jersey acknowledged the cognitive dissonance his performances can cause, but the crowd of a mix of white and darker skinned fans didn’t hesitate to dance and cheer.

His songs and choice of covers resonated with the people there. In his cover of Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” the line about “hot July moon” met with some cheers and toasts under a half moon in the lingering heat despite the sun having already gone down.

Whether it was temperatures still hovering near 90 degrees at the show start or uncertainty over what to expect from Breland, the turnout was small. On the plus side, the appreciative attendees had opportunities to get pictures with Brelrand following the show.

Shannan Smith, of Rochester, who waited briefly to thank Breland and get a photo with him, said she headed to the show with high expectations and wasn’t disappointed by the performance. The turnout was a different story, she said.

“I wish Rochester had showed up for him,” Smith said. “We don’t get a lot of acts like this.”

Smith said when she heard Breland was a headlining performer, she looked into his music and was hooked and has been listening to his 2022 debut album “Cross Country” since then.

However, Smith said she waited to get tickets until a few minutes before the show in part because of the hot weather.

The people who did attend danced enthusiastically and Breland was responsive and energetic on stage. For “My Truck,” he asked who drove a truck, but reassured those who didn’t that, for this song, we all drove a truck for now. The crowd was glad to climb aboard.

