Building a battle sax, one spike at a time

ROCHESTER — While some turn swords into plowshares, Chris G. Wessel is turning his saxophone into a battle sax.

The instrument looks like it might be the requisite heavy metal for a leather-clad and dog-collared punk sax player straight out of "Mad Max."

Wessel, owner of CGWrepair LLC, works from his garage shop cleaning, replacing pads, making adjustments and repairing bent or broken keys on band instruments like trumpets and saxophones, but his creativity has also led him to create several instruments covered in metal spikes.

Chris Wessel, of CGW Repair, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, showing off a saxophone adorned with spikes he added in his shop in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Wessel studied jazz at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and has played in many area bands, but he couldn’t find a practical way to balance family and being a full-time musician, so he worked as a software analysist for IBM and later Vision Solutions. In 2018, at the age of 55, he went back to school to study instrument repair at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing.

“Finally, the opportunity came for me to do something music-related,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His training to learn the basics of instrument repair was hands-on. The school has a large collection of instruments to provide practical repair experience for students.

“Instructors would deliberately put dents in brass instruments and flutes and have the students repair them,” Wessel said.

“A strong mechanical aptitude is a must,” he said, along with flexibility, creativity, patience, and a large arsenal of specialized tools.

1 / 3: Chris Wessel, of CGW Repair, works on a piece from a tuba on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in his shop in Rochester. 2 / 3: Chris Wessel, of CGW Repair, works on a piece from a tuba on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in his shop in Rochester. 3 / 3: Chris Wessel, of CGW Repair, works on a piece from a tuba on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in his shop in Rochester.

But being a musician and able to play the instrument being repaired is a plus.

“I have played sax, clarinet and flute for over 40 years,” he said. “I have been playing the trumpet for about 16 years, and I can also play-test oboe, bassoon, French horn and trombone.” In addition, he plays a mean blues harmonica.

A big part of repairing band instruments is also cleaning them.

“Maybe we should start to refer to it as the ‘band instrument cleaning’ trade,” he joked, remembering some “unusual, lovely green slime” in one of the old trumpets he refurbished.

Wessel’s crazy punk horns came about when he got the idea to create a “saxophone covered in spikes.” He dubbed the instrument his “Battle Sax” punning on the way musicians use the word “axe” as slang for their instruments.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, Wessel was stuck on how to make the spikes since he didn’t have the time, funds, or lathe required to make them. Later, he discovered pre-made metal spikes online that were affordable.

“These spikes are normally used for things like dog collars, but they worked great for what I wanted to do,” he said.

A trumpet adorned with spikes added by Chris Wessel, of CGW Repair, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in his shop in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Going for a grungy medieval look, Wessel solders the spikes on one at a time using a butane torch.

Since his first battle sax, he’s also created a trombone with curving silver spikes on its slide and even a cut trumpet bell covered in spikes adhered within its original bell like something out of the movie "Alien."

“I enjoy the reactions I get from people,” Wessel said. “Its fun for me to create something that makes people respond in a positive way.”

While Wessel doesn’t plan to make more spiked instruments, he might tackle a “bling sax” next.

Wessel also likes to search for used instruments he can refurbish and sell.

“The older the better,” he said, as long as he can put it back into playing condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refurbishing old instruments makes music more accessible by providing inexpensive used instruments for sale.

Wessel dreams of starting a non-profit who which people can donate used instruments, he can repair them and get in the hands of children who couldn’t otherwise afford an instrument. He also hopes to organize a summer jazz program for young people.

“I feel blessed that I was able to make my hobby into a business,” he said. “I look forward to going to work each day, and I like sharing what I know with others.”

Instruments and repair

