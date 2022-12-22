SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron native, Montana cowboy finds himself in familiar role on popular TV show

There's arguably no one better qualified to play a cowboy on a Montana ranch on hit show "Yellowstone" than ranch hand and cowboy Jeremy Richardson.

jeremy richardson
Jeremy Richardson, a featured extra in popular TV show "Yellowstone," on set in Montana.
Contributed / Jeremy Richardson
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 22, 2022 03:34 PM
ROCHESTER — The old saying of being at the right place at the right time couldn’t hold more truth when it comes to Byron native Jeremy Richardson.

In his case, Richardson got a job on a ranch in Livingston, Montana, last fall after moving west in May 2021. The ranch sat near the filming location of "1883," the Paramount prequel to "Yellowstone," an immensely popular drama.

Richardson found himself talking with one of the assistant directors one day. He told Richardson they were looking for cowboys to be extras on season five of "Yellowstone." Richardson, a longtime fan of the show, applied and was cast as an extra.

Truly, right place, right time.

Richardson was on set for the first time in May. He said seeing the ranch for the first time was an unforgettable experience, and it carried more significance for him as a longtime fan of the drama series.

“Being able to see the ‘Y’ on the barn, the buildings — it was a surreal moment,” he said, “especially the backdrop with the mountains and arena and all the horses there on the ranch.”

It felt comfortable — almost like home — to Richardson, who currently works as a ranch hand and cowboy at a ranch in Three Forks, Montana.

He showed up to set in May under the impression that he’d be a background extra. But, before filming, he was asked to be a “Bar M Cowboy,” a featured extra in the first episode. It was an easy transition for him.

“The producers kind of asked us to don't do too much,” Richardson said. “Just be yourself.”

The title of featured extra wasn’t a lie, either. In the middle of the first episode of season five, which aired Nov. 13, the camera caught Richardson up close.

“We were dancing and the camera came right on me. At the time, I didn’t know the camera was directly on me,” he said. “I didn't know that it really got my face and everything. So, to watch it on TV, I was like, ‘Holy crap. I just made a huge feature on one of the biggest shows right now.’”

Richardson said he doesn’t get to preview the episode in advance, so he’s “sitting here just like everyone else across the country and world watching as it premieres on TV.”

He’s also featured on the sixth and seventh episodes, the latter which aired Sunday night, Dec. 18.

Richardson had the opportunity to get to know members of the cast while filming the first half of the season from May to September. He was “more than just coworkers,” as he put it, with a handful of cast members, like Jennifer Landon, who plays Teeter; Mo, played by Moses Brings Plenty; Ryan, played by Ian Bohen; and country artist Lainey Wilson, who debuted as Abby at the start of season five.

Richardson rides bulls and cast members who became friends attended a rodeo to watch him.

“Not only was going to set and doing all that a great experience, but I actually became really good friends with a lot of crew and cast members,” he said.

After episode eight of Yellowstone, which airs Jan. 1, season five will take a break. During that time, Richardson will be waiting by his phone for a call letting him know when to report to set to film the rest of season five.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
