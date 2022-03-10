Caledonian Pipe Band returns to rock Rochester pubs St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band is ready to party like it’s 2019.

After two years of missing their annual St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band is ready to return Thursday, March 17.

Pipe Major Mike Watson, who will lead the band through 12 stops, said the pub crawl is the group’s annual highlight.

“You walk into a bar, and hear everyone in the place just cheer,” he said.

It’s a long day for the performers, but is rewarding, he added.

“Everybody gets a little emotional high — the musicians and the crowd alike,” Watson said.

Despite practice and conditioning in the month leading to the crawl, 12 stops appears to be about the limit for the group, Watson said.

“The next day you hurt from your lips down,” he said.

The band has played a few outdoor shows and parades since their 2020 pub crawl was canceled at the 11th hour when Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota bars, restaurants and indoor public places to be closed on St. Patrick’s Day.

The group also tried to practice virtually over Zoom.

“It was awful,” Watson said.

Instead, the group would meet virtually for camaraderie and chat.

“Just seeing everybody was great for morale,” Watson said. “That alone reminded us to practice.”

Nonetheless, Watson said taking two years off has left most of the musicians “frustrated” and “rusty.”

Member Carol Jaquith said she hopes crowds gather at their usual spots to greet them.

“I hope people are looking for us in their usual spots,” she said.

“There was a little bit of us that was afraid we’d be forgotten,” Watson said.

Distant and outdoor performances have been fun, but Watson said a crowded pub indoors is the right venue for St. Patrick’s Day.

“You need that loud blast right in your face.”

Craig Mann, left, and Andy Pittenger perform with the Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies by the Lake, one of the group's stops on St. Patrick's Day 2019. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

A noon stop at VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd St. NW, will kick off the tour. This is the first year the group will play there. The American Legion, 915 21st Ave. SE, and The Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, are also first-time stops this year.

In between stops, the drummers and pipers have a chance to catch their breath and hydrate on their bus for about 15 minutes before the next stop.

“It’s like running a race,” Jaquith said.

If you go

What: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band 2022 pub crawl

When: Noon to 9:30 p.m., March 17

Where:

Noon, VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd St. NW

12:45 p.m., Roosters North, 2280 Superior Drive NW

1:30 p.m., Beetles, 230 20th Ave. SW

2:15 p.m., Charlie’s Eatery, 1654 Highway 52 North

3 p.m., Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW

3:45 p.m., Pappy’s Place, 1635 Highway 52 North

4:30 p.m., Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub, 3120 Wellner Drive NE

6:15 p.m., Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE

7 p.m., American Legion, 915 21st Ave. SE

7:45 p.m, Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, 1517 16th St. SW

8:30 p.m., Roosters Too, 4576 Maine Ave. SE

9:15 p.m., Whistle Binkies by the Lake, 247 Woodlake Drive SE