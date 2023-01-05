Capturing art by late Rochester artist Luke Austin that 'walked away'

ROCHESTER — Friends and family members are working to round up work done by the late Rochester artist Luke Austin, who died in November at the age of 36.

One obstacle is that much of Austin’s work walked away — literally.

Austin painted, sketched and drew, but most of his art in recent years was tattoo work. A memorial show featuring some of Austin’s drawings, sketches and paintings opens at Rochester Community and Technical College on Jan. 7.

After the show was announced, family members began trying to round up work despite knowing any collection they try to gather will be incomplete. They decided to put out a call for people who had tattoo work done by Austin too.

Camlyn Anderson, right, directs Kayla Riley to pose at Café Steam, 325 S. Broadway Ave., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Anderson, of Full Circle Photograph, is documenting tattoo art done by Luke Austin, a Rochester artist who died by suicide in November 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“We weren’t sure exactly how, but we knew Luke’s tattoo art had to be a part of this,” said Jake Austin, Luke’s brother.

Camlyn Anderson, owner of Full Circle Photograph, offered to document Austin’s work. Anderson, who lives in Kingston, Washington, is married to Austin’s cousin and is in the area for memorials and to help with the art exhibition. She said meeting people who knew Austin and had his work has been a “bitter-sweet” experience.

“It’s clear he had a really, really good community here,” Anderson said. “He was clearly a big part of it for many people.”

Anderson helped people pose to better document the tattoos. Some poses were more awkward than others.

“I need you to kind of rotate your arm, toward me, and raise it above your head,” she directed one subject. A privacy screen was also provided for people who have tattoos in more intimate areas.

About 30 people stopped by a shoot Monday, Jan. 2 at Café Steam, 325 S. Broadway Ave.

“It’s wonderful seeing so many people wearing Luke’s artwork,” Jake Austin said.

Haley Hamed stopped by Café Steam Monday to have a few of her tattoos photographed. Hamed said she met Austin shortly after moving to Rochester and he became one of her first friends here.

“We had some great conversations and walks,” she said. “He was a beautiful soul.”

Some of those conversations happened while Austin would work on her tattoos. People who have tattoo work by Austin said they felt closer to him with every tattoo. Or, if it was their first tattoo, instantly felt they had a new friend.

“He wanted everyone to walk away feeling happy with the decision they made,” said Jake Austin. “He was always vested in the tattoo, the art and the person.”

“He was very giving of his time and energy,” said Anna Schmidt, of St. Charles. Schmidt and a friend got matching cat tattoos by Austin.

Anna Schmidt, of St. Charles, poses for a portrait. Schmidt was at Café Steam, 325 S. Broadway Ave., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 to document tattoos she has by Luke Austin. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Austin inked a tattoo on Kayla Riley’s ankle that was a memorial to her brother who died by suicide. Now the work has an extra layer of meaning, she said.

“It definitely makes it more special,” Riley said. “It’s not just for my brother, it’s also for Luke.”

Austin was happy to do a small tattoo at a drop of a hat or work on large, intricate designs. Zach Zurn, who also stopped by the Monday shoot, had multiple tattoos by Austin. Most of the art, including a cow calf on his calf, was chosen by Austin, he said.

“I would let him do whatever he wanted,” Zurn said. “I trusted him and his work.”

The show of Austin’s work is being installed at RCTC. The opening of the show is Jan. 7 and the work will be on display through Jan. 13, said Crist Dahl, RCTC Art Gallery director.

Luke Austin tattoos a customer at Thesis Beer Project March 23, 2022. Austin was an artist in residence at Thesis. John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

If you go

What: Opening for "So it Goes... A collection of artwork by Luke Austin."

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Where: Rochester Community and Technical College Hill Theater art gallery.