99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Caravan du Nord stops in Rochester

The Minnesota Music Coalition brings musicians to share their talents and tips in Rochester on Jan. 14.

Caravan du Nord.jpg
Minnesota Music Coalition's Caravan du Nord
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 09, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Music Coalition’s Caravan du Nord is coming to Rochester.

For music fans, the Saturday, Jan. 14 event at the Civic Theatre brings a unique listening experience. For musicians, Caravan du Nord offers some learning opportunities.

Rapper Carnage the Executioner headlines a lineup that includes Afro pop artist Carolyne Naomi and indie pop artist Colin Bracewell.

The artists will not only share their talents but also their experiences. They and other guest panelists will lead workshops to help musicians further their craft.

Rochester Civic Music partnered with the coalition and Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current to bring the caravan to Rochester. The Minnesota Music Coalition’s Caravan du Nord has been bringing music to areas of Greater Minnesota for more than a decade. This will be the caravan’s first stop in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMC’s new executive director, Scott LeGere, said he hopes to do more to grow and promote Minnesota music. Part of the coalition’s focus is to help musicians throughout the state learn how to book tours, record their music and other essential skills.

“We’re working really hard to be a resource or a sounding board for any musician who’s excited about creating,” LeGere said.

LeGere said musicians face multiple obstacles getting their work to people and making money from their talents. Often, one of those obstacles is a friend or family member who means well.

LeGere is a professor in the music industries program Minnesota State University Mankato and teaches arts entrepreneurship. He’s found a familiar pattern among his students.

“Without fail, everyone has a friend or relative saying, ‘Why would you get into music, why don’t you get a real job,’” he said.

Carnage the Executioner.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Carnage the Executioner ready to slay in Rochester
Performing in Rochester on Jan. 14 as part of the Caravan du Nord, the Minnesota rapper brings his message of sustainability.
January 05, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Terrell Woods, who performs as Carnage the Executioner, would like a word with those people.

“Music is not only fun, but it’s a job,” he said. “And music is not just a job, it’s fun.”

It also has monetary value, he added. Musicians put in time, work and money to become good and able to perform live.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should not be giving it away,” Woods said.

Success doesn’t have to be a major record deal or millions of streams or views, Woods added.

“Anything they see major artists do that looks so humongous, we can do ourselves,” he said.

The key is to present music and art as having value.

“People won’t think that way if we don’t act like it has value,” he said.

The workshops will help musicians learn ways to do that, he added.

Arts writer and marketer Youa Vang will lead a workshop on “Marketing for Musicians.” Woods will be joined by artists Hannah Lou Woods and Mike Munson to lead a panel discussion on “DIY Touring for the Independent Musician.”

The Caravan du Nord follows up last month’s collaboration between Rochester Civic Music and MPR for a “Bring the Sing” event at Peace Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s one thing I’m focused on is bringing partnerships with local, regional groups,” said Avital Rabinowitz, executive director of Rochester Civic Music.

“A lot of these artists are people who’ve been on our radar before, but there’s something different about being part of Caravan du Nord,” she said.

If you go

What: Caravan du Nord artist panel "Marketing for Musicians," presented by Youa Vang.

When: 3 p.m., Saturday Jan. 14.

Where: 30 Civic Center Drive.

What: Caravan du Nord artist panel "DIY Touring for the Independent Musician," featuring Carnage the Executioner, Hannah Lou Woods, and Mike Munson.

When: 4 p.m., Saturday Jan. 14.

Where: 30 Civic Center Drive.

Related Topics: ARTMUSICROCHESTEREVENTSMAYO CIVIC CENTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Outdoor curling 22.JPG
Local
How curlers put the 'curl' in the stone
Outdoor curling season kicked off this weekend at Little Thistle Brewing.
January 08, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
12-year-old snowmobiler dies in crash Sunday in Wabasha County
The boy died at the scene, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office reports.
January 08, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_1472.jpg
Business
John Guerin mixes art and music in his downtown Rochester studio
After two and a half years cultivating a place to share his work with the world, John Guerin shares his excitement as one of downtown Rochester's newest tenants.
January 08, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
southern minnesota rc raceway
Local
RC racing is a family sport at Blooming Prairie raceway
Southern Minnesota RC Raceway is family-owned, and the Dokken family has a desire to share the sport with people of all ages.
January 07, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe