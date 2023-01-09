Caravan du Nord stops in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Music Coalition’s Caravan du Nord is coming to Rochester.

For music fans, the Saturday, Jan. 14 event at the Civic Theatre brings a unique listening experience. For musicians, Caravan du Nord offers some learning opportunities.

Rapper Carnage the Executioner headlines a lineup that includes Afro pop artist Carolyne Naomi and indie pop artist Colin Bracewell.

The artists will not only share their talents but also their experiences. They and other guest panelists will lead workshops to help musicians further their craft.

Rochester Civic Music partnered with the coalition and Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current to bring the caravan to Rochester. The Minnesota Music Coalition’s Caravan du Nord has been bringing music to areas of Greater Minnesota for more than a decade. This will be the caravan’s first stop in Rochester.

MMC’s new executive director, Scott LeGere, said he hopes to do more to grow and promote Minnesota music. Part of the coalition’s focus is to help musicians throughout the state learn how to book tours, record their music and other essential skills.

“We’re working really hard to be a resource or a sounding board for any musician who’s excited about creating,” LeGere said.

LeGere said musicians face multiple obstacles getting their work to people and making money from their talents. Often, one of those obstacles is a friend or family member who means well.

LeGere is a professor in the music industries program Minnesota State University Mankato and teaches arts entrepreneurship. He’s found a familiar pattern among his students.

“Without fail, everyone has a friend or relative saying, ‘Why would you get into music, why don’t you get a real job,’” he said.

Terrell Woods, who performs as Carnage the Executioner, would like a word with those people.

“Music is not only fun, but it’s a job,” he said. “And music is not just a job, it’s fun.”

It also has monetary value, he added. Musicians put in time, work and money to become good and able to perform live.

“We should not be giving it away,” Woods said.

Success doesn’t have to be a major record deal or millions of streams or views, Woods added.

“Anything they see major artists do that looks so humongous, we can do ourselves,” he said.

The key is to present music and art as having value.

“People won’t think that way if we don’t act like it has value,” he said.

The workshops will help musicians learn ways to do that, he added.

Arts writer and marketer Youa Vang will lead a workshop on “Marketing for Musicians.” Woods will be joined by artists Hannah Lou Woods and Mike Munson to lead a panel discussion on “DIY Touring for the Independent Musician.”

The Caravan du Nord follows up last month’s collaboration between Rochester Civic Music and MPR for a “Bring the Sing” event at Peace Plaza.

“That’s one thing I’m focused on is bringing partnerships with local, regional groups,” said Avital Rabinowitz, executive director of Rochester Civic Music.

“A lot of these artists are people who’ve been on our radar before, but there’s something different about being part of Caravan du Nord,” she said.

If you go

What: Caravan du Nord artist panel "Marketing for Musicians," presented by Youa Vang.

When: 3 p.m., Saturday Jan. 14.

Where: 30 Civic Center Drive.

What: Caravan du Nord artist panel "DIY Touring for the Independent Musician," featuring Carnage the Executioner, Hannah Lou Woods, and Mike Munson.

When: 4 p.m., Saturday Jan. 14.

Where: 30 Civic Center Drive.