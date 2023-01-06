Carnage the Executioner ready to slay in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Carnage the Executioner has had to ax some numbers from one of his popular songs.

In the 2018 official music video for “Eat to Live,” Russell Woods, who performs as Carnage the Executioner, states he’s lost 75 pounds since switching to a plant-based diet.

The figure now is closer to 150.

“That rhyme doesn’t work anymore,” Woods said.

Maybe he can round to the nearest five.

If Woods’ music and art can be distilled down to one message, it would be "Take care of yourself."

Woods is performing at Rochester Civic Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, as part of the Minnesota Music Coalition’s Caravan du Nord in cooperation with Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current and Rochester Civic Music.

Part of it is literal. Overconsumption is literally killing people, Woods said. He weighed 340 pounds when friends introduced him to a plant-based diet. Artists and friends Justin Wulf and Katana da Don introduced Woods to the plant-based menu at St. Paul’s J. Selby’s in 2017. Plant-based food could taste good, he learned.

“It gave me the courage to step into the vegan realm,” he said.

When he later performed “Eat to Live” live, Woods changed the figure of weight he’s lost to 105. Now, 125 rhymes well enough as he works to put on muscle weight. Not that weight is his only measure of health.

“I’m trying to make myself not worry about the scale, which is hard to do when you’ve been overweight most of your life,” he said.

He said he has watched musicians and other hip hop artists die early due to drugs or other unhealthy habits. He knew staying at more than 300 pounds wasn’t sustainable. The habits that put him there can’t be sustained by a warming planet either, he added.

“When are we going to realize we can’t sustain this type of lifestyle,” he said.

The other type of care Woods is passionate about is artists caring for their own work. When streaming music is practically free and some venues still offer little for live shows, Woods said musicians get caught in self doubt on the worth of their own product. Not him.

“Simply because we enjoy it doesn’t mean it’s work,” he said.

Empathy people have for other typical work complaints and struggles gets met with hostility when artists complain about the grind, he said.

“They say, stop complaining, or get a real job,” he said. “I have a real job, I’m providing a service for people who can’t do what I do.”

When Woods performs, he doesn’t use backing tracks and builds the beats, rhythms and sounds using his own body and mouth. He never creates a set list and instead is prepared with songs he thinks the audience will respond to. The crowd is as much part of the show as he is, he said.

“I try to do everything in the moment,” he said. “I’m very much a call and response guy.”

He likes to pull an audience along by shifting the dynamics during a performance.

“It’s not always loud and fast or slow and beating,” he said. “I like to keep everyone on edge.”

If you go

What: Caravan du Nord featuring Carnage the Executioner, Carolyne Naomi and indie pop artist Colin Bracewell.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive