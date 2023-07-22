6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carrie Underwood wows Minnesota crowd under a summer sky.

The country star headlined at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino's amphitheater in Welch, Minnesota.

072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood points to the microphone toward the crowd so they sing along during her performance on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
July 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM

WELCH, Minn. — “Church Bells” rang through a sold out crowd at dusk as Carrie Underwood performed at the Treasure Island Casino amphitheater.

The show Friday night, July 21, 2023, was part of a summer lineup studded with stars like the sequined outfit Underwood wore as she hit the stage. Her backing band wore black and her presence shined brighter as the setting sun faded through her set on a warm but cooling summer evening.

Underwood wasted no time in giving a crown of about 16,000 people something to sing with starting her set with recognizable hits including "Church Bells."

The show was part of Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. However, for those at the Friday show, the concert was a destination event.

Courtney Apfelbacher surprised her partner Shay Mendez with the summer outdoor concert. The pair, from Shakopee, Minnesota, had planned to see Underwood in October 2002 in the Twin Cities but work got in the way of the show. Instead, Apfelbacher scheduled a "date night."

Their long drive ended at the Underwood concert, which, for Mendez, was surprise enough. Walking to their front, center-section seats added to the thrill, she said.

"I'm just in like shock, it's dream to see see Carrie," Mendez said.

Mendez said. "We just kept walking and walking and walking, and I'm like, 'wait, where are we going?'"

072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The crowd of varying ages rose to their feet as Underwood took the stage. Mother and Daughter Amy and Anne Meyers, of the Twin Cities, shared their excitement over the show weeks after the two took in a Taylor Swift concert in Minneapolis.

"I'm a big Swiftie and mom said if we went to see (Swift) together, we'd go to Carrie Underwood too," Amy said.

"(Underwood) was my Taylor Swift," Anne said. "I used to sit in my bedroom listening to her CDs when I was a teenager the same way Amy is always listening to Taylor Swift."

Underwood rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. Her 2006 album, "Before He Cheats," made her becoming the best-selling solo female debut album in country music history.

Shortly after opening with "Church Bells," Underwood followed up with another recognizable hit, "Undo It." She kept the audience on their feet with one recognizable hit after recognizable hit.

"You guys look like you're in a good mood," Underwood said to the crowd.

072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Opening for Underwood was Caroline Jones. Jones, a versatile musician, didn't park herself behind a microphone for her opening set. The multi-instrumentalist played slide guitar, resonator, acoustic and electric guitar, dobro and harmonica.

Her strong vocals and versatile music skills earned her a spot as the first female artist to join the Zac Brown band.

072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Jones' strong, clear vocals slide from not to note as cleanly as the notes she slip to and from on her dobro and resonator guitar.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino expanded the outdoor amphitheater stage for the live music lineup in 2023. Country artist Jason Aldean plays there Aug. 19.

072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Caroline Jones plays the harmonica during her opening performance for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Caroline Jones performs her opening set for Carrie Underwood on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
