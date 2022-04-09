Catching Z’s with art, poetry and music

Becky Schlegel’s new book is sure to help you catch some Z’s.

Putting a reader to sleep isn’t usually a good recommendation, but her book “The Lullaby Collection” exudes a sense of much-needed peacefulness. It includes a painted character, a poem, a recorded lullaby, and printed sheet music for every letter of the alphabet.

Schlegel has been making and recording award-winning music for decades, has released more than a half dozen country and folk inspired records including her 2008 album “For All the World to See,” and has been featured on television and radio, but the concept for “The Lullaby Collection” started with an acquaintance’s comment.

“A few years ago, someone mentioned to me that we can all have a new dream — every day we can try something new,” said Schlegel. “It was so inspiring that I did try something new. I started to paint. After painting a few whimsical animals, I thought, I should give them something special, like a song.” Soon, the project had turned into an alphabetical collection.

Schlegel lives on a hundred-year-old farm she calls “Amelia’s Farm” to the northwest of Rochester near Douglas. Its atmosphere helped her create lullaby characters like the banjo-playing Vic Jordan, a blue rooster.

“The out-buildings are filled with wonderful remnants of those who lived here before us — signatures on walls, carvings in the wood,” said Schlegel, describing her farm. She says the farm gives “the feeling of a simple life, with fresh air and sunshine” that gives her peace and encourages her creativity.

The illustrations that Schlegel created for the book, which she describes as folk art, were painted on her kitchen table, and the music, which is included on a CD packaged with the book, was mainly recorded in her farm’s granary. The process for each letter’s lullaby usually started with the character that Schlegel painted.

“I look at the painting and think, ‘Who are you? What is your story? What's special about you?,’ and then try to write a whimsical poem or story for them,” she said.

“The Lullaby Collection” is a large-format book with glossy illustrations on pages that are 15 inches tall. Each alphabet letter includes two pages. One page features a character Schlegel painted, like Josephine the chickadee, along with its poem, and the facing page includes the sheet music for the character’s accompanying song. The music on the included CD features Schlegel’s piano and voice, but also at times incorporates guitar and mandolin as well as a cameo from Schlegel’s husband Heath Loy on banjo.

Becky Schlegel released a book and recording called "The Lullaby Collection. Schlegel is photographed at her home near Oronoco on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Schlegel plans to hold a book-signing and concert at Dwell Local in Zumbrota on Saturday, April 23, 2022, to celebrate her book. The event will include a concert from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as food from local vendors. Pauly Bennett, the owner of Dwell Local, says he admires Schlegel’s project. “I love her creativity in bringing music, art and storytelling, clearly three of her passions, all together in one collaboration,” he said. “Her use of color and painting style give each piece their own energy and character.” Bennett says Schlegel is “the epitome” of the local artists, makers, and creatives, he wants to support in his store.

While she worked to complete her project, which is self-published, Schlegel says she learned many new skills. Though she calls her book a “simple home-grown project,” it required graphic design, recording, music scoring, and product packaging. Schlegel says she’s grateful for the many friends that helped her through these obstacles. The hurdles haven’t deterred her, though, since she plans to release a second volume this fall.

“The Lullaby Collection” is available on Schlegel’s website: www.beckyschlegel.com . It can also be found at area stores like Adorn in Chatfield and the Stillwater Art Guild Gallery in addition to Dwell Local. In Rochester, the book will available at the Olmsted Medical Center Gift Shop, Gallery 24 and the Yellow Monkey.

Though Schlegel loves songwriting, she says her painting took her creativity in another direction.

“I was searching for something different, painting led me there,” she said. “As much as the music moves me, so does color — the way it blends together, the way it can deceive your eye with light and shadows, the way it can make you feel.

“I’m not the greatest painter," Schlegel said. "I’m not the greatest singer/songwriter. But together, it all seems to have something special.”

While humble, she is quick to acknowledge that combining her different creative drives has been liberating. “It gives me a fire and a purpose,” she said. “For that I am grateful.”

John Sievers is a freelance writer from Rochester.

