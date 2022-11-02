Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Paramount in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. — Typically, the observance of Día de los Muertos is Nov. 1 and 2.

However, there is no official rule when the Mexican holiday is observed.

Depending on locale and tradition, communities in Mexico hold festivities ranging from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. So turning out for a celebration Saturday at the Historic Paramount Theatre in Austin doesn’t mean you’re too late.

With the help of Austin Arts Board member Sylvia Hernandez, the Paramount Theatre in Austin will host Dios de los Muertos observances Saturday, Nov. 5. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Holiday traditions include honoring the deceased by setting up a small home altar called an ofrenda and using calaveras and marigold flowers, art and pictures to decorate it and leaving favorite foods and beverages of the departed.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ofrenda will be set up in the Paramount lobby for visitors to place items.

Master of ceremonies Miguel Garate will open the event with a short explanation of the holiday. The event will include food from Alica’s Bakery and free face painting by Let’s Face It with Claire Bliese.

Dance demonstration will be held by Cardio Latin Dance with Jacquie Rodas and friends followed by live music by Los Rebeldes of Minnesota.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Children younger than 4 years old are free.

Tickets are available online at www.austinareaarts.org or at the door.

If you go

What: Día de los Muertos observances.

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where: Paramount Theater, 125 Fourth Ave. NE,

Austin, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much: $12 for adults, $8 students, children under 4 are free.