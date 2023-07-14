Charlie Parr feels at home Down by the Riverside in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Charlie Parr will be performing at the Think Bank Down by the Riverside Sunday.

On stage will be him and his guitar — the way he prefers it.

One persistent question regarding the show is whether Parr will be performing solo or with a band. Parr said he rarely performs with a band. Although that can be fun in its own way, he prefers to do his own thing, he said.

“I guess the bottom line is I don’t enjoy it as much as I do when I do my own thing,” Parr said.

A few shows with an accompaniment, Parr recalls having played live with a full band on three occasions.

It’s as a solo musician when Parr says feels most comfortable and when playing does him the most good.

“Playing music for me is a very personal kind of thing for me,” he said. “It’s cathartic for me, personally.”

That doesn’t mean he’s going at things alone.

Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current is sponsoring the night of Minnesota music. Parr said the support and airplay from MPR has been a key part of his success.

“It’s hard to quantify,” Parr said. “I know my career would be vastly different without it.”

Parr also credits his manager Mark Gehring, his booking agent, fans of his music in person and on social media along with his record label, Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

“I’m a solo artist, but I’m not an independent artist,” he said.

Even if it’s just him on stage, other people helped get him there.

“I’m not even close to being alone,” he said.

On Sunday, Parr will visit his mother who, at age 95, still lives in Austin, Minnesota, where he grew up. If she’s up to it, he’ll bring her to the show Sunday and spend the night in Austin before heading home. Although Parr lives in Duluth now, playing in Rochester is practically a home gig.

Charlie Parr performs at the Castle in Rochester March, 15, 2019. John Molseed / Post Bulletin file

Parr has been able to schedule a summer of shows that are within reach in a few hours drive from his home. Until November, Parr will enjoy sleeping in his own bed after performing.

That wasn’t always the case, he said.

In 2019, Parr hit the road hard. He played out 292 nights that year. That included a six-week span on the road.

Parr is an introvert, but that has its limits.

“You’d be surprised how much personal information you spill to a sound technician after you’ve been on your own for almost six weeks,” he said.

Even after nearly two decades of performing and playing, Parr said he felt he had to grab each show and opportunity that was offered. After spending years earning a spot on the list of performers to call, Parr said he felt he would fall off that list if he would say no.

“I thought, you don’t get to say ‘no’ too many times before they stop asking you,” he said.

It felt like turning down something he took years trying to earn, he said.

“You never feel like you can anybody ‘no,’” he said. “You’re always bailing, you’re always paddling or you’re sinking.”

Then 2020 forced him to take a break. He realized touring like that wasn’t sustainable.

He said he realizes he was fortunate outside influences forced the break.

“You run into a place where a reset is inevitable,” he said.

Normally, that reset comes with a cost — health, relationships, a love for music or who knows what else.

In this case, Parr was able to stop and rethink his priorities on his own terms. Playing shows like Down by the Riverside is where he’s comfortable, he said.

“We’ve got it good in Minnesota,” he said. “I think it’s a special place and I’m grateful to live here and make my art and be able to sit and play guitar here.”

The Walking Beat, a rock band based in Rochester originally formed in Detroit, opens the show Sunday.

How to attend the Charlie Parr concert

What: Think Bank presents Charlie Parr at Down by the Riverside

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Where: Mayo Park.

How much: Free.