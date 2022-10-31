SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chasing crowd approval, Abshire performs in Rochester Saturday

The Minneapolis-based performer went from open mics to being an opening act and eventually touring. Nate Abshire released an album in 2019. He won a national roast contest in 2020 with fellow Minneapolis comic Bryan Miller.

1397385_1377850819123079_1582065212_o.jpg
Nate Abshire, a Minneapolis-based comedian.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 31, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Nate Abshire tried doing stand-up comedy at an open mic for the same reason most people try it.

“It looked easy,” he said.

Abshire learned what everyone else who’s come to that conclusion learns.

“Turns out, it’s not,” he said of trying an open mic in Minneapolis in 2009.

Abshire’s first open mic show went well. The next didn’t go as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I went back to the same venue with the same jokes,” he said. “And I absolutely bombed.”

His performances after that went the same way — for about two years.

Abshire said he was lucky (or unlucky) to have had success his first time on stage.

“You do well one time and you’re hooked and you’re trying to chase that,” he said.

Also Read
Exavier Porter
Local
Texas man arrested for shooting at woman's ex in Rochester
Exavier Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at the ex-boyfriend of a woman he was with.
October 31, 2022 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Answer Man logo
Local
Answer Man: Diversity, equity and inclusion director was not hired to oversee Bloomberg grant
Grant to address workforce equity comes with funds for day-to-day operations, which will fall under director position created in 2021 budget.
October 31, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Alayna Sobieniak
NewsMD
Living in a maternity care desert: Fillmore County residents confront barriers to prenatal, postpartum care
With no obstetric medical facilities or providers in the county, Fillmore County residents face cost, time and travel barriers when seeking maternity care. But area health systems and independent midwives are working to make that care more accessible to all.
October 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Fortunately for comedy fans, Abshire has since honed his acts and skills as a stand up comedian. The Minneapolis-based performer went from open mics to being an opening act and eventually touring. He released an album in 2019. He won a national roast contest in 2020 with fellow Minneapolis comic Bryan Miller. Abshire is performing at LC’s Venue in downtown Rochester on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The show is the latest comedy show at the venue. Between LC’s, the reopened Goonies Comedy Club and open mic comedy at Brother’s Bar and Grill, stand up comedy is seeing a resurgence in Rochester.

Abshire has a hard time articulating what he had to learn to get to where he is now as a performer.

“I realize now I started out writing far more difficult jokes than people typically start with,” he said. “It’s not that they were bad, I just didn’t have the expertise to deliver them in a way that would get people to laugh at them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after he began to hone his delivery and perform paying shows, Abshire said he continued to perform at open mics.

“You never grow out of open mics,” he said. “You’re developing so fast those first few years, getting on stage as much as possible is important.”

Abshire said he doesn’t change his sets when he takes his act on the road. Jokes to Minnesota crowds generally play as well to a crowd in Louisiana, he said.

However, appealing and ingratiating himself to audiences takes some different tactics.

“The way I keep them at arm’s length changes, and the way I try to appeal to them changes,” he said.

For example, a crowd in a larger city in Minnesota, might laugh at a fake not-so-bright misogynist attitude. In other areas, crowds identify a bit too much with the demeanor.

“They don’t get into the spirit of how I’m saying what I’m saying and are more into the words I’m saying,” he said.

If you go

What: The comedy of Nate Abshire.

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where: LC's Venue, 316 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets available on Eventbrite .

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREVENTS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 31, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: One in custody after shots fired in Northwest Rochester on Saturday
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 31, 2022 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Revenge.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Tales of 'Revenge' in the Trump White House
MIchael Cohen, former lawyer to Donald Trump, tells tales about the Department of Justice under the Trump administration.
October 31, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
H.O.P.E. Ranch
NewsMD
For 23 years, Chatfield horse therapy provides support for clients
Brianne Olson has been a client at H.O.P.E. Ranch for 13 years, and is a visual testimony for why equine-assisted therapy works.
October 31, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe