Chasing crowd approval, Abshire performs in Rochester Saturday

ROCHESTER — Nate Abshire tried doing stand-up comedy at an open mic for the same reason most people try it.

“It looked easy,” he said.

Abshire learned what everyone else who’s come to that conclusion learns.

“Turns out, it’s not,” he said of trying an open mic in Minneapolis in 2009.

Abshire’s first open mic show went well. The next didn’t go as well.

“I went back to the same venue with the same jokes,” he said. “And I absolutely bombed.”

His performances after that went the same way — for about two years.

Abshire said he was lucky (or unlucky) to have had success his first time on stage.

“You do well one time and you’re hooked and you’re trying to chase that,” he said.

Fortunately for comedy fans, Abshire has since honed his acts and skills as a stand up comedian. The Minneapolis-based performer went from open mics to being an opening act and eventually touring. He released an album in 2019. He won a national roast contest in 2020 with fellow Minneapolis comic Bryan Miller. Abshire is performing at LC’s Venue in downtown Rochester on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The show is the latest comedy show at the venue. Between LC’s, the reopened Goonies Comedy Club and open mic comedy at Brother’s Bar and Grill, stand up comedy is seeing a resurgence in Rochester.

Abshire has a hard time articulating what he had to learn to get to where he is now as a performer.

“I realize now I started out writing far more difficult jokes than people typically start with,” he said. “It’s not that they were bad, I just didn’t have the expertise to deliver them in a way that would get people to laugh at them.”

Even after he began to hone his delivery and perform paying shows, Abshire said he continued to perform at open mics.

“You never grow out of open mics,” he said. “You’re developing so fast those first few years, getting on stage as much as possible is important.”

Abshire said he doesn’t change his sets when he takes his act on the road. Jokes to Minnesota crowds generally play as well to a crowd in Louisiana, he said.

However, appealing and ingratiating himself to audiences takes some different tactics.

“The way I keep them at arm’s length changes, and the way I try to appeal to them changes,” he said.

For example, a crowd in a larger city in Minnesota, might laugh at a fake not-so-bright misogynist attitude. In other areas, crowds identify a bit too much with the demeanor.

“They don’t get into the spirit of how I’m saying what I’m saying and are more into the words I’m saying,” he said.

If you go

What: The comedy of Nate Abshire.

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where: LC's Venue, 316 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets available on Eventbrite .