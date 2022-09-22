We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chatfield Center for the Arts celebrates $8.7 million renovation

The arts center's grand reopening will be held Saturday, and a full slate of events are lining up on the calendar.

Chatfield Center for the Arts
Carla Gallina, left, a past president of the Chatfield Center for the Arts and current member of the board, and Mike Speck, operations director at the center, look over posters in the new box office Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers
September 22, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CHATFIELD — The arts will shine even brighter as the Chatfield Center for the Arts celebrates its grand reopening Saturday.

The event will display the new $8.7 million renovation focused mainly on the 1916 school building and a new atrium lobby connecting to the 658-seat Potter Auditorium.

Also Read
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Queen Bees
A poem from local Rochester poet.
September 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lea B. Jennings
20220912_112807(0).jpg
Business
Rochester artist's boutique is on the move
Artist Cassandra Buck's Clover & Rose boutique has outgrown its spot at 519 Second Ave. NW. She plans to move to the former Joe’s Auto building by mid-October.
September 12, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

After an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, the grand reopening, the CCA will feature an open house with the newly renovated building open to the public for self-guided tours until 1 p.m.

“We have been waiting a long time for this renovation, and the grand reopening is our opportunity to share our story, and our growth, and to celebrate our expansive new space,” says Carla Gallina, who serve on the Chatfield Center for the Arts, Inc. board and manages the day-to-day operations of the facility.

Musical performances during the grand reopening include The Steel Wheels in Potter Auditorium, The Sudden Lovelys in the Legion Room, and Annie Mack on Potter Plaza, a newly constructed outdoor space that can accommodate everything from social gatherings to theatrical readings. The event will be rounded out with a beer tasting and pop-up art featuring the works of Susan Waughtal in the newly remodeled 1916 Gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chatfield Economic Development Authority took ownership of the facility that houses the Chatfield Center for the Arts in 2010. Chatfield Center for the Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that is charged with carrying out programming in the center.

“It’s impressive the growth the art center has seen since the EDA took ownership of the property," says Chris Giesen of the Chatfield EDA, "all due to volunteers like Carla Gallina ... as well as staff like Abbi Parcher who have been able to grow the capacity of the organization.”

The CCA underwent its first phase of renovations in 2014-2017 at a cost of $5.3 Million. The grand reopening event celebrates the second phase of renovation that was launched when a state grant awarded funds for the project to the EDA in 2020. The phase two construction started in October 2021.

“The final items and finishing touches are being applied as we speak,” Giesen says.

Don't miss these stories
JDA_3135.jpg
Local
Lourdes High School report of an active shooting was 'swatting' incident, police say
Both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning, with reports of an active shooter. The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident, and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.
September 21, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Park board.jpg
Local
Golf advocates make their case to Rochester Park Board
Public hearing seeking comments on city-run golf saw majority of voices seeking to maintain four courses, with many speakers stating they would be willing to pay more.
September 20, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Business
Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1643 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza. The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005.
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

It took about a year working with a design team, construction manager and local stakeholders to design the project before construction got underway.

Phase two renovations include an atrium lobby connecting the 1916 Chatfield School building to Potter Auditorium, an accessible bridge access to the auditorium’s balcony seating, a new outdoor plaza with landscaping and paved parking, new restrooms on the main and second floor of the school building, a restored assembly hall on the second floor featuring skylights, a large art studio and board room, and a restored “sunken” gymnasium.

In addition, the project refreshed paint and flooring, updated windows, modernized mechanical and electrical infrastructure, and made the building more usable and efficient for new programming and modern technology.

“All of the renovations were designed with accessibility, energy efficiency, usability, and historic preservation in mind,” says Giesen. “As a designated local heritage landmark, both project phases received certificates of appropriateness from the Chatfield Heritage Preservation Commission.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The organization’s events and community outreach programming are amazing assets for a town of 3,041 people,” says Gallina, who is also a member of the Chatfield Center for the Arts Board of Directors.

Gallina has held a variety of positions with the CCA including a stint as interim artistic director in 2020 and was first voted onto its board in 2014. She served as the board’s president for five years. Gallina says that in 2014 the CCA presented eight Chosen Bean Folk concerts annually. Since then, she says the CCA has hosted many regionally and nationally touring artists in Potter Auditorium.

“What I love most about what we do are crowds of people that attend concerts and theatrical performances; the buildings become alive with energy, and people engage with each other and the artists,” she says. “People travel from around the region and the Twin Cities area to attend performances.”

Gallina says the renovations provide access to rooms and building entrances that were not accessible for those with mobility issues, and to rooms and spaces that were unfinished and not usable for public or private events.

Chatfield Center for the Arts
The Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield. The Chatfield Center for the Arts is hosting their Grand reOpening Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“The Chatfield Center for the Arts building houses 39,460 square feet of newly accessible and rentable space that can be used by civic, for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local and regional residents,” she says.

According to Gallina, new parking and landscaping accommodate food trucks, bicycle storage, and also include one electric car charging station. In addition, she says that the new box office is now open to the daily public with entry on Fourth Street.

This fall, the CCA will host creative workshops focused on working with clay, songwriting and theatrical production. Musical artists like Anne Reed will be featured in the Chosen Bean concert series, and main stage performances will include shows from ensembles such as The Okee Dokee Brothers Band. A regional collaborative play featuring theater groups from Chatfield, Lanesboro, Winona, and Rochester called “All in the Timing” is also on the docket.

As Gallina sees it, the renovations to the CCA that make these offerings possible are essential to the wellbeing of her community. “Art centers in regional rural communities enable people to connect and share ideas, cultural experiences, and humanity,” she says. “Art, in all its forms, is a primary bone in the spine of humanity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield Center for the Arts
Potter Plaza at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield. The Chatfield Center for the Arts is hosting their Grand reOpening Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Center for the Arts
Missy Meyer, with Benike Construction, sweeps an upstairs space at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield. The Chatfield Center for the Arts is hosting their Grand reOpening Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Center for the Arts
Potter Auditorium at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield. The Chatfield Center for the Arts is hosting their Grand reOpening Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Center for the Arts
The new entryway at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield. The Chatfield Center for the Arts is hosting their Grand reOpening Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Center for the Arts
The Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: CHATFIELDARTTHEATER
By John Sievers
What to read next
329d6650b2f07f7d92465b2f81fa5d8b.jpg
Sports
How a Mayo High School grad paved way for Minor League Baseball players to earn a living wage
Aaron Senne was one of the best high school baseball players Rochester had ever seen. 16 years after graduating from Mayo High School and nine years after retiring from his professional career, Senne is now in the settlement phase of a lawsuit against the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball for unfair wages he and other players received for their time as Minor League ball players.
September 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_9190 (2).JPG
Local
'I think we're common-sense people': Kim Crockett, conservative candidates campaign at Pine Island rally
Two major topics arose as through lines: motivating a red wave in the upcoming election, and addressing alleged voter fraud the 2020 election.
September 21, 2022 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Walz visit 092122 078.JPG
Local
Walz: Statewide 'swatting' shows need for gun safety, mental health funding
Gov. Tim Walz made a pair of campaign stops in Rochester Wednesday afternoon. He stopped at Gray Duck Theater and Garden Part Books, owned by husband and wife Andy Smith and Anna Smith.
September 21, 2022 08:05 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Red Wing map.png
Local
3 injured in Highway 61 crash Wednesday afternoon
The two drivers and a passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
September 21, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell