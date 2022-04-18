Civic music announces the 2022 Down by the Riverside lineup

Down by the Riverside concert series 2022 line up. Contributed by Rochester Civic Music Department

ROCHESTER — As usual, the lineup for the Down by the Riverside concert series is a little bit country and little bit rock and roll.

It’s also a whole lot of soul and some hip hop.

Minnesota rap star NUR-D kickoffs the free outdoor concert series by headlining Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The performer has continued to gain a following with his high-energy, hooky flow and honest and positive vibes.

“We’ve been following NUR-D since he first came out,” said Chris Alcott, assistant general manager of the Rochester Civic Music Department.

It’s likely a matter of time before he is in high demand for larger national audiences, he added.

“Maybe we’ll be a little bit ahead of the game in terms of the rest of the country bringing him in now,” Alcott said.

July 17, Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer will perform July 17 for the Down by the Riverside concert series. Photo by Nicki Fletcher Contributed by Rochester Civic Music

Brittney Spencer, a member of the Highwomen, headlines the night of country music July 17, 2022. Her unique blend of traditional country, outlaw country and a her own soulful flair has opened opportunities to perform with Jason Isbell and Reba McEntire.

July 24, Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples Photo by Myriam Santos contributed by the Rochester Music Department

Things go deeply soulful the next two nights as Mavis Staples, a legendary artist, Grammy winner and member of both the Blues and Rock & Roll halls of fame, performs July 24, 2022.

Staples was originally scheduled to play Down by the Riverside in 2020. Scheduling conflicts curtailed efforts to bring her to Mayo Park in 2021, Alcott said.

July 31, John Waite

John Waite Chris Schmitt photo contributed by the Rochester Civic Music Department

John Waite, brings his versatile talents to the stage July 31, 2022. Waite has found success as a solo performer playing power ballads and in bands playing driving arena rock.

Aug. 7, En Vogue

En Vogue Photo contributed by the Rochester Music Department

En Vogue, the 1990s chart topping divas will make you free your time Aug. 7 to see them perform live. When would you have an opportunity to see this kind of talent for free? You’re probably never going to get it.

Aug. 14, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Jason Bonham Photo by Mike Corrado contributed by the Rochester Civic Music Department

For the final night Aug. 14, Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham brings his Zeppelin tribute band for a night of classic rock. Led Zeppelin’s influence on music is still being felt more than 50 years after the band first topped the charts and stayed there until Bonham’s death in 1980. Bonham himself is still regarded as one of the most influential rock drummers in history.

This concert series will be the first with new department director Avital Rabinowitz in place. She said she looks forward to seeing the park green and full of music fans. So far, she has only seen it dormant.

The diverse lineup in genre and ethnicity is a result of department leaders listening to music fans who attend the concerts, she said. That’s something she intends to continue.

“I do look forward to seeing where we go next,” she said. “I love getting input from all angles.”

Music starts each night at 8 p.m.

The concert series is sponsored in part by Think Bank and a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board through funding from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.