SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Civic music announces the 2022 Down by the Riverside lineup

The free concert series returns to Mayo Park July 10.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 18, 2022 06:05 AM
Share
DBTR-22-Announce-1080.jpg
Down by the Riverside concert series 2022 line up.
Contributed by Rochester Civic Music Department

ROCHESTER — As usual, the lineup for the Down by the Riverside concert series is a little bit country and little bit rock and roll.

It’s also a whole lot of soul and some hip hop.

Minnesota rap star NUR-D kickoffs the free outdoor concert series by headlining Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Jul 10, NUR-D

NUR-D
NUR-D will perform at Mayo Park July 10, 2022 to kick off the Down by the Riverside concert series.
Contributed by the Rochester Civic Music Department

The performer has continued to gain a following with his high-energy, hooky flow and honest and positive vibes.

“We’ve been following NUR-D since he first came out,” said Chris Alcott, assistant general manager of the Rochester Civic Music Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s likely a matter of time before he is in high demand for larger national audiences, he added.

“Maybe we’ll be a little bit ahead of the game in terms of the rest of the country bringing him in now,” Alcott said.

July 17, Brittney Spencer

S&S Photos_PhotoCred.NickiFletcher_11.jpg
Brittney Spencer will perform July 17 for the Down by the Riverside concert series.
Photo by Nicki Fletcher Contributed by Rochester Civic Music

Brittney Spencer, a member of the Highwomen, headlines the night of country music July 17, 2022. Her unique blend of traditional country, outlaw country and a her own soulful flair has opened opportunities to perform with Jason Isbell and Reba McEntire.

July 24, Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples Photo Credit Myriam Santos 5.jpg
Mavis Staples
Photo by Myriam Santos contributed by the Rochester Music Department

Things go deeply soulful the next two nights as Mavis Staples, a legendary artist, Grammy winner and member of both the Blues and Rock & Roll halls of fame, performs July 24, 2022.

Staples was originally scheduled to play Down by the Riverside in 2020. Scheduling conflicts curtailed efforts to bring her to Mayo Park in 2021, Alcott said.

ADVERTISEMENT

July 31, John Waite

IMG_3995.jpg
John Waite
Chris Schmitt photo contributed by the Rochester Civic Music Department

John Waite, brings his versatile talents to the stage July 31, 2022. Waite has found success as a solo performer playing power ballads and in bands playing driving arena rock.

Aug. 7, En Vogue

EV Black & White Dresses.jpeg
En Vogue
Photo contributed by the Rochester Music Department

En Vogue, the 1990s chart topping divas will make you free your time Aug. 7 to see them perform live. When would you have an opportunity to see this kind of talent for free? You’re probably never going to get it.

Aug. 14, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Photo Credit - Mike Corrado.jpg
Jason Bonham
Photo by Mike Corrado contributed by the Rochester Civic Music Department

For the final night Aug. 14, Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham brings his Zeppelin tribute band for a night of classic rock. Led Zeppelin’s influence on music is still being felt more than 50 years after the band first topped the charts and stayed there until Bonham’s death in 1980. Bonham himself is still regarded as one of the most influential rock drummers in history.

This concert series will be the first with new department director Avital Rabinowitz in place. She said she looks forward to seeing the park green and full of music fans. So far, she has only seen it dormant.

The diverse lineup in genre and ethnicity is a result of department leaders listening to music fans who attend the concerts, she said. That’s something she intends to continue.

“I do look forward to seeing where we go next,” she said. “I love getting input from all angles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Music starts each night at 8 p.m.

The concert series is sponsored in part by Think Bank and a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board through funding from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Read more from John
dennis-meadows-2012.jpg
Exclusive
Local
He sounded an environmental alarm 50 years ago; the world snoozed
Rochester native Dennis Meadows co-authored a groundbreaking book challenging the notion of infinite growth from finite resources.
April 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
BluffCountryStudioArtTour Image 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Go behind the scenes of Driftless artists' work
The annual Bluff Country Studio Art Tour returns April 22-24.
April 16, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Pysanky Wolanskyj 06.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Pysanky a source of pride, calm for Ukrainian-American
In turbulent time, Wolanskyj finds solace in the traditional Easter egg decorating she learned as a child.
April 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

Related Topics: MUSICALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Senior Sages Program
Arts and Entertainment
'Senior sages' offer wisdom to medical students
The mentorship program pairs first-year medical students with senior citizens to observe their care. The aim is to develop better, more empathetic doctors.
April 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Book cover of "Voices from Pejuhutazizi Dakota Stories and Storytellers" by Teresa Peterson and Walter "Super" LaBatte Jr.
Arts and Entertainment
Upper Sioux Community authors give Dakota stories the spotlight in 'Voices from Pejuhutazizi'
Teresa Peterson and Walter "Super" LaBatte of the Upper Sioux Community offer a treasure of Dakota stories passed down from the generations, as well as their own, in their book, "Voices From Pejuhutazizi: Dakota Stories and Storytellers."
April 13, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
030122-OXBOW-VISITOR-CENTER-2989.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Fundraiser planned for new Oxbow Nature Center exhibits
Friends of Oxbow has committed to raising $1 million for the project.
April 12, 2022 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Book Nook - Kelsey Hawley.png
Arts and Entertainment
Casserole cooking for every occasion
A cookbook to add Midwestern flair to every occasion, reprinted in time to warm up these dreary April days.
April 12, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Kelsey Hawley