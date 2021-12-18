Classic, yet eclectic ensembles are her style

Mary Laven, a 20+ year Rochester resident, is the founder and owner of Wind over Fire Healing Arts Center where she provides education and service offerings around alternative healing modalities to include Rosen Method bodywork, reiki, psychic readings and more. Mary is active in the community and has served on the 125 Live board of directors for five years.

A New York native with a creative marketing background, her style is comprised of unique accessories reinforced by simple and timeless staple pieces.

“I gravitate towards items that are classically designed, but with a lot of funk,” she says.

Your style in five words or less.

Classic, updated, non-trendy and individual.

Mary Laven Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Do you have a style mantra?

“We make time for what is important to us.” That translates into fashion by how we choose to show up with what we wear and how we spend time on ourselves.

Fashion rules to follow?

I don’t keep anything that I don’t use or doesn’t fit my size or taste.

Best wardrobe purchase, and what made it so great?

The best clothing purchases are those that are well made, non-trendy and classic in design and if need be, tailored for my body. This makes them last for years with slight modifications of accessories.

Most sentimental clothing possession?

I’m not very sentimental about clothing, however I am about two coats that my mother, who was a magnificent seamstress, made for me.

How do you claim confidence with your daily outfit choices?

Simple — I buy clothing that works for me and makes me feel great!

How has your style evolved over the years?

The evolution of my style naturally happens as I age — I don’t buy clothing that is not age appropriate.

What's been your favorite decade as it relates to fashion and why?

I loved (and still love) the late '60s-early '70s when women were wearing bold colors, mini-skirts and bell-bottom pants! Halston, Bob Mackie and design still mattered. I loved the sense of freedom that was occurring at that time in fashion.

What is a recent purchase you made with regards to a specific occasion?

I recently had an important event to go to in Maine and needed to get out of the COVID-19 quarantine slump. I wanted a formal yet casual look. Encouraged by my friends, I purchased two dresses, one was a long simple black well-designed Hugo Boss dress, and the other was a pewter-colored sparkle Akris Punto cocktail dress. I wore them both and they fit the bill perfectly!

How does your attire adapt to welcome the winter months?

I add well-designed outerwear such as coats, boots, scarves and hats (notice the plurals).

Minnesota (wardrobe) must-haves?

Like Garrison Keillor says, “There is no bad weather, just bad clothes,” and that is so true. Staying warm is not synonymous with being unstylish. A great cozy coat and boots are at the top of the list.

How does hair, makeup and/or accessories play a role in your daily get-ready routine?

I don’t wear any makeup — just a facial moisturizer and lipstick. I used to fuss more with my hair, but now I don’t even blow dry it; so I give it a little towel dry, work it with my fingers, and out the door I go.

What do you consider the biggest fashion faux-pas?

Leggings.

Favorite local shopping spots?

I travel a lot and try to find something of interest wherever I go that is unique. As for the southeastern Minnesota area, I love Wild Ginger in Zumbrota, and Elle and Counterpoint in Rochester.

Items you think every stylish woman should have in her wardrobe?

Great accessorizing pieces. You can wear the most basic, simplest items of clothing and accessorize with wonderful earrings, necklaces and bracelets. If you need eyewear, fun glasses are a great addition!

