Come on down for 'The Price is Right Live' at the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER — Fans of the long running game show, “The Price is Right” are invited to come on down to try their hand at competing for cash, appliances, vacations and, maybe, a brand-new car.

Mayo Civic Center is hosting “The Price is Right Live” stage show Oct. 24, 2023.

While this won’t be taped for broadcast to air daytime for retirees and students and adults using their sick days, the interactive stage show offers real people a chance to compete for real prizes.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at the Mayo Civic Center Box office and at ticketmaster.com.

