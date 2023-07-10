Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Come on down for 'The Price is Right Live' at the Mayo Civic Center

A stage production with real contestants and real prizes comes to the Mayo Civic Center in October.

The Price is Right Live
By Staff reports
Today at 10:30 AM

ROCHESTER — Fans of the long running game show, “The Price is Right” are invited to come on down to try their hand at competing for cash, appliances, vacations and, maybe, a brand-new car.

Mayo Civic Center is hosting “The Price is Right Live” stage show Oct. 24, 2023.

While this won’t be taped for broadcast to air daytime for retirees and students and adults using their sick days, the interactive stage show offers real people a chance to compete for real prizes.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at the Mayo Civic Center Box office and at ticketmaster.com.

