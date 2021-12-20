Coming up at the Civic Center: Manly music, PBS kids and church cooks

It’s the biggest pub concert ever

The Choir of Man will stop at the Civic Center as part of its 2022 North American tour, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. The UK-and-Australian production

The interactive music show features singers and dancers performing pop, rock, Broadway, and pub tunes over 80 minutes in an homage to local drinking holes. Audience members may be invited to pull pints from the working bar on stage.

The show was developed in 2018, and went on tour in the United Kingdom and America in 2019. After a break during the early days of the ongoing pandemic, the singers performed in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe in 2021. The show will return to the U.S. in 2022.

The performances feature music by Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paul Simon, Adele, Katy Perry and more.

Tickets are $35-$45 at mayociviccenter.com.

PBS series hits Mayo stage

Characters from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” will appear at the Mayo Civic Center at 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Canadian-American series was inspired by “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and features 4-year-old protagonist Daniel Tiger, the son of the original program’s Daniel Striped Tiger. It uses music and social-emotional curriculum to teach children social skills. The show has won the 2019 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series.

In “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” Daniel and friends share friendship stories, interact with the audience, and sing new songs in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Tickets are $29-$77 on ticketmaster.com.

Church Basement Ladies / Contributed. Mayo Civic Center

Play celebrates dedicated cooks in Lutheran churches

Musical comedy “Church Basement Ladies” shows at the Civic Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

“Church Basement Ladies” is based on the book “Growing Up Lutheran: What Does This Mean?” by authors Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson.

“Growing Up Lutheran: What Does This Mean?” was published in 1998 and won a Minnesota Book Award for Humor. It’s an ‘expose’/group-memoir about the inner workings of Lutheran churches, including lutefisk suppers, “bathrobe pageants” and the mysterious “church basement ladies” who handle the food for a bevy of church events.

The authors teamed up with Twin-Cities producer Curt Wollan and Minnesota writers Jim Stowell and Jessical Zuehlke, and songwriter Drew Jansen (“How to Talk Minnesotan: The Musical”) to adapt the stories to the stage.

“Church Basement Ladies” follows four women, from an elderly pro to a brand-new bride, who handle food production and plenty of issues in a rural Minnesota church – from a packed Christmas dinner to a close friend’s funeral.

Tickets are $33-$43 at mayocivicenter.com.

The Mayo Civic Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Call 507-361-5050 or visit www.mayociviccenter.com for more information.