SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Community mural brings 'human' touch to Kutzky Park neighborhood

Artist Cassandra Buck helped neighbors capture the familiar sights and activities of their area of Rochester with paints.

Kutzky 2.jpg
Lydia Hansen adds some color to the Kutzky Park neighborhood mural in Rochester on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The mural was accomplished thanks to a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Contributed / John Sievers
By John Sievers
July 02, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It’s time to paint the town, and the fun is beginning in Kutzky Park where a rainbow of painted handprints lines the base of the newest public mural in Rochester. The handprints serve as signatures for the community members who used their creativity to help complete the mural.

The mural concept was guided by local artist Cassandra Buck and captures some of the sights, sounds and activities of the Kutzky neighborhood including everything from yoga and tennis to the neighborhood’s annual Porch Fest that hosts different musical acts on their front lawns, driveways, and, of course, porches.

Also Read
Marcos Freitas Gudmundson
Exclusive
Lifestyle
‘You are what you wear’
Marcos Freitas Gudmundson’s style is all about honoring culture, confidence and comfort.
July 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Chris Wurtz - Digital Fleet
Exclusive
Business
Young tech firm is choosing Rochester to rev up its growth in fleet industry
Digital Fleet, which offers fleet telematics services, truck tracking/monitoring software as well as hardware sensors, headquartered in downtown Chicago, has its largest and most rapidly growing location at an old dry clear/warehouse at 612 11th Ave. NW in Rochester.
July 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

More than 50 community members, ranging in age from young children to grandparents, added their paintbrush strokes to the initial planning design that Buck applied to the four walls of the restroom facility at Kutzky Park.

The mural process started in 2021 when Buck applied for a Minnesota State Arts Board grant. When she received the funding, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, she began to reach out to neighborhood groups to find mural sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was thinking about ways I can bring community together through art,” says Buck. “I decided murals would be the best way to do this. One of the important parts of this project is bringing art to areas that are underserved and are lacking public art. I really want to connect with areas that I grew up in that had zero arts presence.”

Buck has worked with Rene Halasy from RNeighbors and the Rochester Parks Department to help find appropriate sites for community murals. She plans to complete two more community murals over the course of the summer. While the details are still being finalized, she hopes the next mural she organizes will be located in the Meadow Park Neighborhood with a public painting session in July.

Alex Hooke has lived in the Kutzky neighborhood for 13 years. He helped complete the mural along with his two daughters Julia, age 7, and Margaret, age 4. Julia helped add some red hearts to a bench in the mural and also painted some of the houses it depicts.

“The artist (Buck) came to the neighborhood meeting and asked for ideas,” says Hooke, explaining how the mural was designed.

Kutzky 1.jpg
Lydia Hansen, left, and Cassandra Buck paint on the mural for the Kutzky Park neighborhood in Rochester on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Contributed / John Sievers

“We get to paint whatever we want,” chimes in an excited Julia.

Buck says she helps the community come up with the design.

“Everything is up to the neighborhood,” she says. “I take their ideas and turn it into a finalized design.”

Before the community comes together to paint, she creates what she describes as “a giant coloring book” at the mural site that the community can fill in and add to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once it is finished, I will go back into the painting and clean up edges and seal it for longevity,” she says.

While the design is up to the neighborhood, Buck says anyone is welcome to help paint it during the community painting event.

Emily Lynch, president of the Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association, says that she was contacted by Buck to gauge the neighborhood’s interest in completing the mural. She says the project helps promote neighborhood involvement, is an opportunity to visibly show neighborhood values and to make the neighborhood more beautiful.

Lynch says she was excited to have a project that engaged neighbors of all ages. She recommends the project to other neighborhoods.

Don't miss these stories
Royals vs. Muskies
Sports
Royals pitching plans continues to work to perfection
Alex Rudquist and Matt Meyer combine on a four-hit shutout as the Rochester Royals beat the New Market Muskies 6-0 in amateur baseball.
June 30, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
56 speedway
Sports
Brownsdale speedway attracts go-kart drivers for competition, fun
Mike Schubert's No. 1 rule is "we're here to have fun."
June 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Royals vs. Muskies
Sports
Photos: Rochester Royals, New Market Muskies baseball on June 29, 2022
The Rochester Royals take the win over the New Market Muskies at Mayo Field on Wednesday June 29.
June 29, 2022 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey

“Go for it,” she says. “It’s been super fun.”

While community members gathered to paint trees, Cascade Creek, and bird nests full of blue eggs, Buck welcomed them with beverages, a shade canopy, and every color of paint imaginable.

She hired Lydia Hansen, who will soon be moving to the Kutzky neighborhood, as an assistant to help manage getting paint and brushes to arriving artists and to also help complete some portions of the painting.

“I really like watching different people come up and their ideas about how to make it come alive more,” she says. “It’s super fun to watch the kids get excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Frost, who will soon turn 80, has lived in the Kutzky neighborhood for the past seven years. A former Navy man, Frost, who points out some of the audience members depicted in the mural that he helped create, says the mural is about more than the picture itself.

“Doing something together makes you more of a community,” he says.

Kutzky 3.jpg
Jim Frost examines some of the painting he completed on the Kutzky Park mural in Rochester on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Contributed / John Sievers

The mural’s significance is clear to Buck.

“Art is the manifestation of our community,” she says. “When we are surrounded by public art that we had a hand in creating, we value it more. We take ownership and pride in our communities when it reflects our values and all of the things we care about.”

She sums up her community project with a simple truth: “Creating is what makes us human.”

IMG_0277.jpg
Julia Hooke, 7, points to a polka dot she painted on a dogwalker's shirt as part of the Kutzky Park Neighborhood mural in Rochester on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Contributed / John Sievers

Related Topics: ROCHESTERART
By John Sievers
What to read next
Scott Cheek
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Uncut currency is money for Rochester artist
Reduction printing offers little room for error and Scott Cheek prefers it that way.
June 28, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Peace
Acrostic poem
June 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lea Jennings
In the Houses of Their Dead.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Lincoln, Booth and the spirits that brought them together
Terry Alford's "In the Houses of Their Dead: The Lincolns, the Booths, and the Spirits," looks at the superstitions, mysticism that effected these families and the people of that time.
June 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Siri Undlin of Humbird
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Humbird heads to Europe to share her Minnesota-made music
Siri Undlin said Europe is where she learned old folk music traditions while studying there on a research fellowship in 2013.
June 23, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed