6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Country music star performing in Treasure Island's summer concert series

Carrie Underwood will perform with an unannounced special guest.

CarrieUnderwood_2400x1200.jpg
Carrie Underwood, country music star, will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater on July 21, 2023.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 12:58 PM

WELCH, Minn. — The often-considered "queen of country music" will perform at Treasure Island Resort and Casino this summer.

Carrie Underwood, who has produced 12 albums in her 15-year career, will share her chart-topping music at 7 p.m. on July 21. She will perform with an unannounced special guest during the resort's outdoor concert series.

Also Read

She is known for songs such as "Before He Cheats," "Last Name," "Church Bells" and "Ghost Story," according to the Treasure Island website.

Tickets start at $59.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
IMG_1430.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester man explores the science of banjos
March 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Sunflower Seeds
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lea B. Jennings
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Arts and Entertainment
Think green: Spring is near and St. Patrick's Day is nearer
March 13, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_1941.jpg
Health
UMR students register 150-plus potential Be the Match donors for Ari
March 17, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Sports
4 things to know about the Rochester Grizzlies-Oregon Tradesmen division finals matchup
March 17, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Growing cleaning service set to expand by launching a Rochester location
March 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A four piece broasted chicken meal from Rooster's Too! Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Business
Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson