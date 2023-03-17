Country music star performing in Treasure Island's summer concert series

WELCH, Minn. — The often-considered "queen of country music" will perform at Treasure Island Resort and Casino this summer.

Carrie Underwood, who has produced 12 albums in her 15-year career, will share her chart-topping music at 7 p.m. on July 21. She will perform with an unannounced special guest during the resort's outdoor concert series.

She is known for songs such as "Before He Cheats," "Last Name," "Church Bells" and "Ghost Story," according to the Treasure Island website.

Tickets start at $59.