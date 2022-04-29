Country singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour comes to Eyota in September

EYOTA, Minn. — Country superstar Luke Bryan announced he will play a show at Gar-lin Dairy Farms in Eyota on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

This is Bryan's 13th Farm Tour. This year, Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock are set to open the six shows for Bryan.

The tour kicks off Sept. 15, 2022. Bryan will play the six Farm Tour shows during a 19-day break in his Raised Up Right tour, which is scheduled from June to October.

The Farm Tour represents a way for Bryan to honor farmers. Since 2015, the Farm Tour has partnered with Bayer to celebrate America's farmers and fight hunger. The #HeresToTheFarmer campaign supports Bayer's slogan of "Health for All, Hunger for None."

For every share of the hashtag on social media, Bayer provides one meal to a person through Feeding America, with the goal of providing 1 million meals.

Nearly 5 million meals have been donated since 2015. More than $180,000 has been donated to Feeding America food banks and local farmers in the tour cities.

Bryan also gives back to farmers by giving college scholarships to students from farming families who attend a local college.

Presale begins on Monday, May 2, 2022, for members of Bryan's "Nut House." Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time May 5, 2022, on lukebryan.com .