Creating heroes, one roll at a time

Want to be a hero? Join the club. The Hero's Club, that is.

All you need is the right spell, pet or item, a good roll of the dice, and a bit of imagination.

Welcome to "Beasts and Basements," the role-playing game developed by Ryan Mingone, an art teacher at Dakota Middle School in Rochester.

The game, which gives a nod to "Dungeons & Dragons," is designed for players of all ages who want to navigate basements, help beasts, and inhabit a world filled with characters ranging from slime sorcerers and rainbow unicorn fairies to androids from the future.

Mingone launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to bring “Beasts and Basements” to life. The fundraiser saw 275 backers pledge $23,119 to help produce the game. Mingone is hoping to complete the game by the end of March and have it in his supporters’ and customers’ homes this May.

“The Kickstarter campaign has completely funded the first run of 500 units of the game,” says Mingone. “It’s enough to give all of the backers their rewards and begin selling independently.” He hopes to sell the game through his website at www.beastsandbasements.com .

“I’m trying to work out selling with retailers, but I do prefer selling independently as the margins get pretty small,” he says. He also thinks the game might have the potential to break into mass retail sales.

Mingone’s 3-year-old son was partially the catalyst for “Beasts and Basements.”

“I also just couldn’t wait to play D&D with my son, who was 3 at the time,” says Mingone. “So we drew up some character sheets and maps, and I was amazed at how well it worked.”

Besides wanting to play a role-playing game with his young son, Mingone, an art teacher at Dakota Middle School, also saw the potential of games to teach.

“I believe in the power of learning through games,” he says. “I’ve run a few game clubs in my time as a teacher and have witnessed first-hand how kids start practicing reading, writing, math, but also deeper skills like creative problem solving and socio-emotional learning while playing games. It’s like they don’t even realize they’re learning.”

As an artist, writer, game-designer and teacher, Mingone saw “Beasts and Basements” as a way to bring many of his creative skills together. Mingone jokes that the game was really invented by a fictional third-grader since the name comes from a character, Mayzie Noodles, featured in a graphic novel he wrote.

One of the big tasks of this labor of love has been creating the artwork for the game.

“Over the past year, I have created over 250 individual artworks, and I have taken no shortcuts on any of them while also teaching full time and raising a kid,” he says. “It seems overwhelming, but I have done a great job setting deadlines and breaking down tasks.”

As someone who deals with his own attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Mangone says he's had to learn to “aim” his “creativity cannon.”

Currently, Mingone is finishing up the book that goes along with the game. He has completed 90 cards, art for the game box and maps. Some of the book will include comics Mingone has created for what he calls “the cinematic” bits. The cards for the game feature depictions of things like Bubble Bee pets and spells to create snacks.

Part of what makes “Beasts and Basements” unique is how easy it is to play.

Mingone says people new to the game and even small children can quickly learn to play the game. In some role-playing games it might take an hour to set up a new character, but in “Beasts and Basements” Mingone says it takes about five minutes.

“There is an enormous amount of freedom in creating a character,” he says. “They also get to draw their own character portrait, and some kids get really into that.”

Another unique aspect of the game is the way it de-emphasizes violence and teaches social and emotional skills. The game invites players to be part of a hero’s club, and the heroes use skills and creativity to solve problems in the game. For example, a player might find an injured Penguinbear. In order to lift and carry it to safety, the player could choose to roll dice to earn strength.

“Quickly you will see kids go from ‘This beast is being a jerk, lets hit him,’ to realizing that that will only make the situation worse, and trying to figure out what the beast’s problem is and how they can help,” says Mingone, who’s played the game with his own child and heard from play test groups ranging in age from 3 to 12.

“After kids get into the flow of the game, they start exhibiting a real kindness even to each other, sharing coins and items," he says. "It’s a magical thing.”

Mingone says his game is focused on the people who will play it.

“I’d love to see a community of local gamers getting together with their kids to have some good clean fun,” he says. “I work so hard for so many dozens of hours creating these characters, quests, items, basements, stories, and then to see the way they really come to life in the hands of kids is incredible.”