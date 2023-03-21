Dance, you digital robots! Dance!

Digital robots, an opera singer, and 40 local dancers will all be part of a performance titled Ascend set for the Rochester Civic Theatre at 5 p.m. March 24 and 7 p.m. March 25.

Produced through a collaboration of several groups including Rochester Ensemble of Dance; composer and new media artist Kevin Dobbe; soprano Carla Thelen Hanson; and a choreographic team including Katie Cook, Caroline Crutcher, Lucy d’Uscio, Elizabeth Harris-Timm, Allie Larson, Amanda Moder and Laura Watkins; Ascend will include 11 dance works performed by both adults and children, some as young as age 7.

Jazz, tap, ballet, pointe, and contemporary dance styles will be accompanied by classical, pop, and original compositions.

Also Read





RED began 10 years ago with an annual performance at the Allegro School of Dance and Music but became an official nonprofit in 2021 after Allegro closed.

“We wanted a unique title that could encapsulate the growth experienced by the dancers and choreographers throughout the creative process, in addition to an inspirational title that could encompass a variety of dance genres in a mixed-repertory concert,” says Cook, RED's executive director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook earned a degree in dance from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and has received additional training from organizations like the Sydney Dance Company and the Chicago Association of Dance Masters as well as having taught dance for more than 16 years and performed with and choreographed for groups like the Rochester Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and Tonic Sol Fa.

RED’s mission is to “foster artistic development of our community members by engaging them in meaningful dance performances that celebrate the arts and culture throughout Southeast Minnesota,” according to Cook. RED received a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council for its current season, which includes the Ascend performances.

Katie Cook, executive director of the Rochester Ensemble of Dance and one of the choreographers of the Ascend project, uses the Motion Capture Suite while helping create digital robot animations. Contributed

She’s happily anticipating the performance. “I am always excited to see the hard work of the dancers come alive in front of an audience.”

Ascend, besides including a variety of dance styles, is also incorporating video projections created by Kevin Dobbe using the 3D animation software Unreal Engine. “Working with Kevin is always an exploration of discovering what is possible when we combine artistic mediums,” says Cook.

Dobbe, a composer and mixed-media artist, completed a Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota in music and new media, and founded the music technology program at Rochester Community and Technical College where he taught for 31 years.

Last year, Dobbe collaborated with RED on a performance titled Stronger Together. Ascend builds on that precursor.

“I feel that we have been able to expand on that knowledge by creating a higher level of interactive digital content with the live dancers,” says Cook.

Dobbe is contributing three original compositions to Ascend. His compositions for the performance include the first movement from "Color and Light," a work he composed for the Rochester Symphony in 2013, and the premiers of two other compositions: “Flying,” part of his forthcoming new media opera "Tempus Fugit," and "If Robots Could Dance," a work for multi-track percussion and synthesizers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital projections Dobbe created for Ascend will be displayed by two projectors. One projector will illuminate a back screen that is about 50 feet wide and 20 feet tall. The other projector shines down on the dance floor. The technique Dobbe uses to create the 3D animations is the same used to create special effects in movies like “The Matrix” and video games such as “Fortnite.”

“The music is created or selected first,” says Dobbe, explaining his collaborative process. “After discussions with each choreographer of that work, concepts are selected and my animation creation begins.” Dobbe says he’s spent about three months of intensive work completing his projections. “I have written a computer program that synchronizes the light cues that I have designed with the music and the two projectors,” he adds. Dobbe’s work on the project has been supported by a Creative Support for Individual grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

For “If Robots Could Dance,” Dobbe performed and recorded 40 tracks of percussion and synthesizer. “The idea of the work was to fuse prerecorded dance animation choreographed to have stand-alone segments, and segments where the digital robots danced in synchronicity with the live stage tap dancers,” says Dobbe.

To complete the piece, Cook choreographed the dance and then wore a motion-capture suit to dance the digital robot parts. “I then took that motion data and assigned it to digital 3D robot characters and placed them in a 3D set for synchronized projection with the music and lights,” says Dobbe.

"Ascend will be a collaborative exploration fusing arts that are not often combined,” says Dobbe.

While this exploration is exciting for Dobbe, he is also thrilled that the performance is being approached by Cook from an educator’s perspective.

“From my perspective, the arts’ primary attribute is the commitment to the exploration and refinement of expression,” says Dobbe. For Ascend, he’s pleased that “both seasoned and student artists are collectively joining forces to that end.”

If You Go

What: Ascend, a dance and multimedia performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 5 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 7 p.m. Saturday March 25.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre.

Tickets: $16 available at www.rochesterensembleofdance.org .