Dancing for the Arts preparing to hit the stage on April 15

ROCHESTER — Rochester dancers are preparing their dancing shoes for the 10th annual Dancing for the Arts on April 15.

As a Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust fundraiser, the night of dancing pairs Rochester celebrity dancers with professional dancers from Dahl Dance to benefit youth arts education and public art program services.

From Dahl Dance, the performances include April Dahl, Nicole Anaya, Gustavo Anaya, Katie Cook, Danika Dahl, Cody Jacobsen, Cassandra Narr, John Vitek and Julie Sobelewski. The celebrity dancers include:



Dave Kinneberg — Realtor, Re/Max Results; Instructor, Rochester Public Schools.

Chris Kuball — Chief Meteorologist, KAAL-TV, ABC News 6.

Annie Mack — Musician, Annie Mack Band.

Ben Maes — Director of Tennis Program, Rochester Athletic Club.

Nick Mueller — Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House.

Kent Pekel — Superintendent, Rochester Public Schools.

Chef Spiccoli — Executive Chef, Chip Shots.

Emily Watkins — Owner/Publisher, Rochester Women Magazine.

Alaine Westra — Vice President of Community Impact, Think Bank.

The event will be judged by former executive director of the DMC Economic Development Agency Lisa Clarke, competitive ballroom dancer Sharon Gentling and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. ABC 6 news anchors and former celebrity dancers Laura Lee and James Wilcox will emcee the night at the Mayo Civic Center.

The contestants compete for the DFTA trophy for the most money raised, the Judges’ Choice Award and Most Community Support Award. Voting is available pre-event on the OneCause website and at the event.

Tickets are available beginning March 1 on the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust’s website at RochArtsTrust.org .