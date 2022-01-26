SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Arts and Entertainment

Dancing for the Arts returns in April

A new crop of celebrity dancers has begun rehearsing for the big night.

Dancing for the Arts
Local celebrity Stacey Rizza dances with Mike Anderson as part of Dancing for the Arts on April 13, 2019, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
January 26, 2022 11:29 AM
ROCHESTER — Dancing for the Arts swings, cha-chas and waltzes back into Rochester this April.

The Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust’s youth fundraiser, in its ninth year, pits local celebrities against one another to benefit youth arts education and programming.

Each celebrity dancer will be paired with a professional from Dahl Dance, and rehearse for 10 weeks before performing live.

This year, Dancing for the Arts will take place Saturday, April 2, at the Mayo Civic Center ballroom.

Tickets become available March 1 at https://rochartstrust.org , and previously purchased tickets and sponsorships for the 2020 event, which was canceled, will be honored.

This year’s celebrity dancers are:

DFTA2022HeadshotAlexMayer.png
Alex Mayer
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Alex Mayer -- Associated Broker, Counselor Realty of Rochester

DFTA2022HeadshotAnjaliBhagraMD.jpg
Anjali Bhagra
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Anjali Bhagra, MD -- Professor of Medicine, Medical Director for Equity, Inclusion and Diversity, Mayo Clinic

Chad Campbell
Chad Campbell
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Chad Campbell -- Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club Rochester

DFTA2022HeadshotJacobMalwitz.jpg
Jacob Malwitz
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Jacob Malwitz -- Producer, Mayo Clinic

DFTA2022HeadshotJeffYoung.JPG
Jeff Young
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Jeff Young -- Vice-President, Egan Company

DFTA2022HeadshotKellyPatterson.jpg
Kelly Patterson
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Kelly Patterson -- Accounting Executive, Patterson Dahlberg Law Offices

093021-NAURA-ANDERSON-3122.jpg
Naura Anderson, Executive Director at Threshold Arts on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at their downtown location in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Naura Anderson- Director, Threshold Arts

DFTA2022HeadshotRonHanson.jpg
Ron Hanson
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Ron Hanson -- Account Executive, ABC 6 News/KAAL-TV

DFTA2022HeadshotZacharyPeterson .jpg
Zachary Peterson
Contributed / Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust

Zachary Peterson -- Musician and Kasson-Mantorville School Board Member

Gary Dahl, April Dahl, Danika Dahl, Cassandra Narr, John Vitek, Julie Sobelewski and Katie Cook will represent Dahl Dance.

The ninth competition will be judged by Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, DMC executive director Lisa Clarke, former general manager of Chateau, CineMagic and Paragon theaters Mitch Stevenson, and Arts and Cultural Trust board member Sharon Gentling. ABC 6 KAAL-TV anchor Laura Lee and 2019 celebrity dancer Christ Fierst will emcee the competition.

The contestants will compete for the DFTA trophy for the most money raised before and during the competition, the Judges’ Choice Award, and Most Community Support Award.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite celebrity dancer online before and during the event, using OneCause, and donate to the Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust.

Table seating, with 10 viewers per table, will include a catered dinner as well as the event for $125.

See https://rochartstrust.org for more ticketing information.

Related Topics: MUSICARTROCHESTER
